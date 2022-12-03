SLU Billikens basketball team's offense cracks SIU defense for win by 13

There were 12 minutes remaining Saturday when St. Louis University reached 58 points, the amount that Southern Illinois-Carbondale had been allowing on average through its first seven games.

Moments later the Salukis were within two points at Chaifetz Arena. The score was to their liking.

But there was just too much time remaining. And whether a coincidence or not, that seemingly comfortable score was the end of SIUC’s challenge as the Billikens pulled away for an 85-72 win.

“I think if you told both coaches before the game you’d score that many points, we’d say ‘We’ll take them,’” SLU coach Travis Ford said. “I thought it would be a grind-it-out game, even in the 50s. For us to control it from beginning to end was crucial. You don’t want to get behind them because they know how to control it. We got it going up and down a little bit.”

Aside from allowing nine 3-pointers, the Billikens (7-2) had one of their most well-rounded performances and scored 14 more points than the Salukis (5-3) had allowed in any game.

SLU shot a season-best 58% and Javon Pickett matched his career-high of 23 points with a combination of inside work and 3-pointers.

The Billikens took control early, using a 20-2 run to open a 15-point lead that shrunk slowly until midway through the second half.

“We started great,” guard Gibson Jimerson said. “We got easy buckets and stops. Now it’s just a matter of starting like that and sustaining because we got to a point in the first half we could have blown it open and got away from them a little bit.”

Although SLU was challenged, guard Yuri Collins kept SIUC at arm’s length with his 13 points and 14 assists.

When the Salukis made a push in the second half, Collins looked for other ways to help his team. He started creating shots by attacking the basket and helped fend off the Salukis with his scoring and defense, including drawing two charges.

But it was Pickett who was the catalyst early in the game when SLU took charge, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and continuing to score around the rim on drives and offensive rebounds.

“The coaches talk about what was going to be open and ways to score to get the win,” Pickett said. “I thought we did a good job of cutting, 3s fell and we were able to get to the line toward the end. And I actually made some layups this game, so that was good.”

SIUC has had an interesting start to its season. The Salukis won at Oklahoma State, a game that caught Ford’s eye because of his tenure coaching at Oklahoma State. They also had lost at Southern Indiana in its first year playing at the Division I level.

The main concern was that SIUC was ranked 25th in the country in scoring defense.

Ford felt the Billikens were able to score 85 points not due to increasing the pace as much as being efficient, especially when shooting 67% in the first half. SLU emerged from the game ranked 13th in the country in offensive efficiency in the KenPom analytics.

Picket was especially efficient, scoring his 23 points on 10 shot attempts. Fred Thatch Jr. was 6-for-8 with 13 points, and Jimerson was 6-for-11 with 15 points.

“We knew they would be aggressive and try to make it a halfcourt game,” Jimerson said. “We made an emphasis to keep moving the ball and not let it stick in one spot. We had a lot of player movement and ball movement, and that led to 17 assists and speaks to the 85 points.”

SIUC stayed in the game largely on the 3-point shooting of Xavier Johnson. He made 5 of 17 3s in the Salukis’ first seven games and was a career 29% shooter behind the arc. But he made his first five and had six for the game.

“If we stopped the 3s, I thought we’d be in good shape and we did a much better job,” Ford said of the second half. “It was a good effort for 40 minutes. We had moments we turned the ball over a little but we rebounded well and it was a good win for us.”