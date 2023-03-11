The VCU and St. Louis Billikens men's basketball teams meet in the 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 11.

VCU defeated SLU 90-78.

No. 1 seed VCU improved to 26-7 overall. No. 4 seed St. Louis went to 21-12 overall.

VCU advances to the Atlantic 10 tournament championship game at noon CT/1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Check out the top plays from the game.

VCU's Jayden Nunn dunk

JAYDEN NUNN WITH AUTHORITY 😤 @VCU_Hoops pic.twitter.com/qv4loYzW6l — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 11, 2023

VCU guard Jayden Nunn drove for a dunk with 4:32 left in the second half. Nunn's dunk put VCU up 84-62 vs. St. Louis.

VCU's Jayden Nunn jumper

Jayden Nunn is heating up 🔥 @VCU_Hoops pic.twitter.com/6fuTqx5Za1 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 11, 2023

VCU guard Jayden Nunn hit a jumper with 16:51 left in the second half. Nunn's basket put VCU up 58-41 vs. SLU.

SLU's Yuri Collins jumper to end first half

This was SOME move by Yuri Collins to finish off the first half. @SaintLouisMBB pic.twitter.com/ufS4ZPg9Rd — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 11, 2023

St. Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins hit a jumper with 2 seconds left at the end of the first half.

YC sending us to half with a big bucket!#TeamBlue #WinTheDay pic.twitter.com/WfIY707At9 — Saint Louis Men's Basketball (@SaintLouisMBB) March 11, 2023

Collins' basket cut the VCU lead to 44-39 vs. SLU.

VCU's David Shriver 3-pointer

VCU guard David Shriver hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 13:34 left in the first half. Shriver's basket put VCU up 19-10 vs. St. Louis.

VCU's Jamir Watkins drives for basket

VCU forward Jamir Watkins drives for a fast-break basket with 14:21 left in the first half. Watkins' basket put VCU up 14-8 vs. St. Louis.

Close 1 of 11 Virginia Commonwealth's Zeb Jackson, left, fights for control of the ball with Saint Louis' Jake Forrester during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Saint Louis' Javonte Perkins (3) shoots over Virginia Commonwealth's Nick Kern (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Virginia Commonwealth's Adrian Baldwin Jr., right, celebrates after making a three-point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game as Javon Pickett (4) reacts in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Virginia Commonwealth's Jalen DeLoach, center, loses control of the ball as Saint Louis' Sincere Parker, left, and Jake Forrester, right, fight for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Virginia Commonwealth's David Shriver (35) shoots over Saint Louis' Yuri Collins (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Virginia Commonwealth in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Saint Louis' Mouhamadou Cisse (35) knocks the ball away from Virginia Commonwealth's Adrian Baldwin Jr. as Yuri Collins (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Virginia Commonwealth's Jayden Nunn (23) drives past Saint Louis' Gibson Jimerson (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Virginia Commonwealth's Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots over Saint Louis' Yuri Collins (1) and Larry Hughes Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Saint Louis' Francis Okoro (5) blocks a shot by Virginia Commonwealth's Jayden Nunn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades, right, talks to Zeb Jackson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Saint Louis in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) A look at SLU Billikens vs. VCU basketball in the 2023 Atlantic 10 tournament Here is a look at the St. Louis Billikens vs. VCU basketball game in the 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 11. 1 of 11 Virginia Commonwealth's Zeb Jackson, left, fights for control of the ball with Saint Louis' Jake Forrester during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Saint Louis' Javonte Perkins (3) shoots over Virginia Commonwealth's Nick Kern (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Virginia Commonwealth's Adrian Baldwin Jr., right, celebrates after making a three-point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game as Javon Pickett (4) reacts in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Virginia Commonwealth's Jalen DeLoach, center, loses control of the ball as Saint Louis' Sincere Parker, left, and Jake Forrester, right, fight for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Virginia Commonwealth's David Shriver (35) shoots over Saint Louis' Yuri Collins (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Virginia Commonwealth in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Saint Louis' Mouhamadou Cisse (35) knocks the ball away from Virginia Commonwealth's Adrian Baldwin Jr. as Yuri Collins (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Virginia Commonwealth's Jayden Nunn (23) drives past Saint Louis' Gibson Jimerson (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Virginia Commonwealth's Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots over Saint Louis' Yuri Collins (1) and Larry Hughes Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Saint Louis' Francis Okoro (5) blocks a shot by Virginia Commonwealth's Jayden Nunn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades, right, talks to Zeb Jackson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Saint Louis in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Mike Rhoades is the VCU men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.