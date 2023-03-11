VCU forward Jamir Watkins drives for a fast-break basket with 14:21 left in the first half. Watkins' basket put VCU up 14-8 vs. St. Louis.
1 of 11
Frank Franklin II
Virginia Commonwealth's Zeb Jackson, left, fights for control of the ball with Saint Louis' Jake Forrester during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Saint Louis' Javonte Perkins (3) shoots over Virginia Commonwealth's Nick Kern (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Virginia Commonwealth's Adrian Baldwin Jr., right, celebrates after making a three-point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game as Javon Pickett (4) reacts in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Virginia Commonwealth's Jalen DeLoach, center, loses control of the ball as Saint Louis' Sincere Parker, left, and Jake Forrester, right, fight for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Virginia Commonwealth's David Shriver (35) shoots over Saint Louis' Yuri Collins (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Virginia Commonwealth in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Saint Louis' Mouhamadou Cisse (35) knocks the ball away from Virginia Commonwealth's Adrian Baldwin Jr. as Yuri Collins (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Virginia Commonwealth's Jayden Nunn (23) drives past Saint Louis' Gibson Jimerson (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Virginia Commonwealth's Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots over Saint Louis' Yuri Collins (1) and Larry Hughes Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Saint Louis' Francis Okoro (5) blocks a shot by Virginia Commonwealth's Jayden Nunn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades, right, talks to Zeb Jackson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Saint Louis in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
A look at SLU Billikens vs. VCU basketball in the 2023 Atlantic 10 tournament
Here is a look at the St. Louis Billikens vs. VCU basketball game in the 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 11.
1 of 11
Frank Franklin II
Virginia Commonwealth's Zeb Jackson, left, fights for control of the ball with Saint Louis' Jake Forrester during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Saint Louis' Javonte Perkins (3) shoots over Virginia Commonwealth's Nick Kern (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Virginia Commonwealth's Adrian Baldwin Jr., right, celebrates after making a three-point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game as Javon Pickett (4) reacts in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Virginia Commonwealth's Jalen DeLoach, center, loses control of the ball as Saint Louis' Sincere Parker, left, and Jake Forrester, right, fight for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Virginia Commonwealth's David Shriver (35) shoots over Saint Louis' Yuri Collins (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Virginia Commonwealth in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Saint Louis' Mouhamadou Cisse (35) knocks the ball away from Virginia Commonwealth's Adrian Baldwin Jr. as Yuri Collins (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Virginia Commonwealth's Jayden Nunn (23) drives past Saint Louis' Gibson Jimerson (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Virginia Commonwealth's Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots over Saint Louis' Yuri Collins (1) and Larry Hughes Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Saint Louis' Francis Okoro (5) blocks a shot by Virginia Commonwealth's Jayden Nunn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades, right, talks to Zeb Jackson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Saint Louis in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Mike Rhoades is the VCU men's basketball head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Here is a look at St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach Travis Ford, who took over the SLU program ahead of the 2016-17 season.
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) steals the ball from Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.