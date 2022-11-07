SLU Billikens women's soccer learns opponent, seed in 2022 NCAA tournament bracket

Earning the best seeding for an NCAA Tournament in school history has a lot of ramifications for St. Louis University, not the least of which for coach Katie Shields signaled something far different than previous appearances.

As she addressed her team Monday, the biggest point she made was about the company SLU shared as a No. 2 regional seed: North Carolina, Duke, Penn State.

SLU, she told her players, now belonged among the blue bloods of women’s college soccer.

The road to proving the Billikens belong starts Saturday with a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Memphis at Hermann Stadium at 1 p.m.

“We’ve positioned ourselves among the elite in the country,” Shields said. “The players deserve this. They earned every bit of this. It’s not an easy road, but it’s awesome to get the recognition and position ourselves not to win one game but to keep on winning.”

As a No. 2 seed, SLU (20-1) would host a group of four teams the following weekend if it can beat Memphis (9-5-5).

In other first-round games involving area teams, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville will play at No. 4 seed Northwestern and Missouri State will play at No. 3-seeded Arkansas.

The Billikens went 3-1 against teams in the field with wins over Arkansas, Xavier and Missouri State and their lone loss to No. 1 seed Notre Dame.

“This is exciting,” senior Hannah Friedrich said. “We’re a great team and hope we get to play one of those big teams to show we can compete with anyone in the country.”

Among the teams that SLU beat out for a No. 2 were Arkansas, Stanford, South Carolina and Virginia. The Billikens have an 18-game win streak, the top-scoring offense in the country and several big wins that made their resume stand out.