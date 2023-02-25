The hoped-for rivalry in the Atlantic 10 between St. Louis University and Loyola-Chicago didn’t start as expected this season.

After winning the first meeting in Chicago by 17 points earlier in the season, the Billikens jumped to a 16-point halftime lead Saturday at Chaifetz Arena and then rolled to an 81-62 victory.

Gibson Jimerson scored 21 points and Yuri Collins had 11 assists for the Billikens (19-10 overall, 11-5 in the A-10), who ended the day in a three-way tie for second place with Dayton and Fordham.

Loyola (9-19, 3-13 in the A-10) joined the conference this season but has not lived up to expectations, occupying the last spot in the standings.

SLU enters the final week of the regular season with games at first-place VCU and at home against Dayton to finish in the battle for position in the A-10 tournament.

Loyola can’t make a run

After surrendering 32 3-pointers in the previous two games, SLU held Loyola to one in the first half. But the Ramblers began to warm up in the second and three early 3s generated some flashbacks.

Loyola has had games this season where 3s kept it in games, most notably in a win over Clemson and an overtime loss to Dayton. However, the Ramblers weren’t able to maintain any type of shooting momentum.

Javonte Perkins and Jimerson responded with their own 3s, and Collins ignited the running game after missing most of the first half with two fouls. He found Terrence Hargrove Jr. for an alley-oop and on the next possession hit Jimerson with a long pass for a layup and SLU kept the Ramblers from making a move.

Jake Forrester made the first 3-pointer of his career to give SLU a 21-point lead. Loyola couldn’t get any closer than 13.

No Yuri, no problem

SLU was left to play most of the first half without Collins after the point guard picked up an early foul and then his second with 11 minutes remaining. Per coach Travis Ford’s unwritten rules, Collins was kept on the bench with two because the Billikens were able to build on their lead.

Loyola attacked SLU inside in the opening minutes and scored on five layups to take a small early lead. Once the Billikens shut down those opportunities, they went on to outscore Loyola 35-15 the rest of the half.

SLU’s starters were not productive the first 10 minutes, leaving the bench to carry the offense until the Billikens found their rhythm without Collins.

Jimerson ended the half with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists as SLU opened a 42-26 lead.

The often foul-prone Ramblers put the Billikens in the bonus early in the half. They took advantage with nine freebies in the half. SLU also scored nine points off Loyola turnovers while committing only two turnovers.