SLU falls two spots short of top 25; Mizzou generates votes
SLU falls two spots short of top 25; Mizzou generates votes

SLU mens basketrball vs University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff

St Louis Billikens forward Hasahn French (11) passes between Arkansas-Pine Bluff players Joshuwan Johnson (4, left) and Markedric Bell (3, right). St. Louis University hosted the University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff in a mens basketball game on December 5, 2020 at Chaifetz Arena on the SLU campus in St. Louis, MO. Photo by Tim Vizer

A 53-point win over an overmatched opponent was not enough to push St. Louis University into the national college basketball rankings Monday as the Billikens gained ground but fell two spots short of reaching the Associated Press Top 25.

Mizzou, meanwhile, generated support with wins over nationally ranked Oregon and on the road against Wichita State, landing on seven ballots.

SLU was second among teams also receiving votes as the Billikens were named on 31 of 61 ballots and as high as No. 18. SLU has not been ranked since the final poll of the 2013-14 season.

A win over LSU the first week of the season was enough to put them in position, but the Billikens don’t play another power conference opponent until Dec. 20, when they are scheduled to play at Minnesota.

SLU played with a full lineup for the first time Saturday in a 107-54 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Billikens are 12th in the country in scoring with an average of 93.7 points, 10th in field-goal percentage (55.6%) and fourth in 3-pointer percentage (49.2%).

The Billikens are 3-0 and coming off of a 107-54 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. They face Central Arkansas at home Tuesday and Evansville on Saturday.

Mizzou has a big week with two home games. The Tigers (3-0) will play Liberty on Wednesday and Illinois in the Braggin’ Rights game Saturday.

Illinois fell one spot to No. 6 after losing to No. 2 Baylor last week.

