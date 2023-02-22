St. Louis University managed to escape with a win against Duquesne despite the opponent’s 15 3-pointers.

Three days later, the Billikens survived a barrage of Richmond 3-pointers for 39 minutes, but 17 ended up being too many to overcome.

The crushing blow was a banked 3 as the shot clock expired by Jason Nelson as Richmond beat SLU 81-78 in a game the Spiders didn’t lead until there were 70 seconds remaining in Richmond, Virginia.

“Give Richmond credit. They went out and won the game,” SLU coach Travis Ford said. “They had a lot of shots at the end of the shot clock and several went in. We didn’t defend the 3 very well. It doesn’t take a genius to figure that one out. But we didn’t come up with a lot of rebounds and 50-50 balls. A lot of little things didn’t bounce our way at times.”

The Billikens had a chance to take over second place in the Atlantic 10 but took another hit with the regular-season winding down.

Richmond had five players make multiple 3-pointers, and the Spiders only needed to make seven shots inside the arc to win. SLU’s Javonte Perkins said he felt the Billikens started the game defending the 3 fairly well but didn’t do what was needed to slow the Spiders late.

“I think we did OK at first and then they started throwing in a few and got confidence to shoot,” he said. “We gave them a little too much confidence. We were going under (screens) because we knew they didn’t shoot it that well but had the potential to get hot. They got hot and we didn’t adjust well enough.”

Perkins led SLU (18-10 overall, 10-5 in the Atlantic 10) with 28 points. Yuri Collins had 17 assists and Francis Okoro grabbed 14 rebounds.

But none of the individual accolades mattered ultimately in a game the Billikens led by 15 points in the first half.

Tyler Burton had a huge second half for the Spiders (14-14, 7-8) and finished with 20 points. Matt Grace added 18 and Nelson had 17 and the biggest plays of the game.

His two free throws with 1:10 left gave Richmond the lead at 77-76. After SLU failed to score, Nelson banked in a 3 as the shot clock expired. He had 16 points after not reaching double figures in the previous nine games and going scoreless in the most recent game against Loyola-Chicago.

Richmond played without head coach Chris Mooney, who announced last week he would undergo heart surgery this week and miss the remainder of the season.

“I thought we wasted possessions offensively,” Ford said. “The 3-point line is the great negater. It’s easy to make a run back when you make 17 3s. I’ll go back and watch the tape, and I think I’ll see rebounds and 50-50 balls we didn’t come up with.”

After Collins cut the Richmond lead to 80-78 with a layup, he fouled Nelson with 17 seconds left. Ford tried to tell the officials that Nelson had stepped out of bounds but to no avail.

“Whether we fouled first, I don’t know,” Ford said. “But he stepped a whole shoe out.”

The Billikens started the game shooting well while the Spiders tried to keep pace with 3-pointers. The result was a 17-6 lead for SLU. After Richmond pulled within four, the Billikens put together another run that gave them a 34-19 lead.

However, Richmond didn’t allow things to get out of hand before halftime, and the Spiders were within nine points at the break.

Gibson Jimerson, who starred in high school at St. Christopher's School in Richmond before transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida for his senior season, had 15 points in the first half, hitting early from beyond the arc and then adjusting to get to the basket on drives and cuts. He scored only four in the second.