SLU loads up on FTs to win Cancun Challenge

One focus for generating more offense this season was for St. Louis University to get to the free-throw line at a higher rate, and that became the key to winning the Cancun Challenge.

The Billikens scored 29 points on free throws Wednesday night, and Marten Linssen and Gibson Jimerson each scored 19 points in a 79-68 win over Stephen F. Austin.

SLU made up for shooting 27.6% in the second half by making 83% from the line on the night.

The Billikens took the lead midway through the first half and never trailed again despite some sloppy play that resulted in 16 turnovers.

The teams battled through a tight 10 minutes until SLU used a 12-0 run to take a 22-13 lead and eventually a 12-point lead at halftime. The Billikens were aided by getting SFA’s Calvin Solomon and David Kachelries into foul trouble with three each.

SLU made 15 of 17 free throws in the half with Linssen connecting on all six of his attempts and scoring 12 in the first 20 minutes to go with five rebounds.

The Lumberjacks responded to SLU’s first run by quickly narrowing their deficit to two points. But when the pace accelerated, the Billikens did more damage, scoring 10 consecutive poits.

Yuri Collins stayed on the bench for the end of the half with two fouls and Jones continued to play well. He had eight points in the half and finished with a 60-foot pass to Jordan Nesbitt, who scored on an off-balance layup at the buzzer.

