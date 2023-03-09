BROOKLYN, N.Y. – St. Louis University’s one-point win over George Mason in a home game this season gave the SLU coaching staff plenty to worry about for their rematch at the Atlantic 10 tournament.

The Billikens had their second-lowest offensive output of the conference season in that game, and they needed nine points in the last two minutes to pull it out.

There were no such scoring problems at Barclays Center on Thursday as SLU advanced to the conference semifinals for the fourth consecutive year with a win 82-54 over George Mason.

Gibson Jimerson scored 21 points and SLU shot 56% to move into a meeting with regular-season champion VCU on Saturday. The A-10 built an off day Friday into the schedule for the first time. VCU won both regular-season meetings with the Billikens.

SLU went on a 12-0 run in the first half to break a tie and built the lead to 25 points midway through the second half.

The Billikens (21-11) had 26 assists on 33 baskets with Yuri Collins finishing with 10 assists. Javon Pickett added 13 points and Sincere Parker had 10.

The Billikens were able to keep George Mason’s all-conference big man Josh Oduro quiet most of the game after he ravaged them earlier in the season. The combination of Francis Okoro, Jake Forrester and even freshman Momo Cisse made his shots difficult, leaving the Patriots to look for points from other sources that didn’t materialize enough to keep the game close.

The Billikens put the game away with nine consecutive points that pushed the lead to 63-48.

The biggest thing that was going to be critical for SLU as the game unfolded was how well the Billikensn could defend Oduro, who scored 26 points in the first meeting and 32 last season when the teams played each other.

SLU went with a double-team early and contained him well in the first half. However, that didn’t keep Okoro and Forrester from picking up 2 fouls each, forcing Ford to juggle his rotation in the middle.

Both players picked up a foul on an illegal screen, which added to SLU’s frustration. Freshman Cisse was given two short stints in the first half, and although he picked up two fouls himself, he was able to hold Oduro scoreless in the final two minutes, scored on a layup and had an offensive rebound that led to a SLU basket.

The Billikens shot 59% in the first 20 minutes and made 15 of their last 22 shots. The Mason defense dared Collins to shoot and he took the bait early, missing the mark on four of five shots.

While the Patriots were trying to keep Collins from getting into the lane and creating, several other Billikens stepped up with Jimerson, Larry Hughes Jr. and Pickett collecting multiple assists in the half.

A 12-0 run by SLU turned a tie into a 37-25 lead. It featured three buckets by Okoro, who had yet to take a shot to that point.