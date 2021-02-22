SLU running out of games after lopsided loss at Dayton

Travis Ford said last week that he felt like St. Louis University had just started play in the Atlantic 10, a portion of the season that normally includes 18 games.

His assistant coaches had to remind him it was mid-February and the season was quickly shrinking. Then the Atlantic 10 decided to play its conference tournament one week early, and the squeeze got tighter.

The Billikens enter what is now the final week of the regular season in a position they didn’t expect to face and with little time to rectify the situation.

A game Tuesday night at VCU is one of three season-ending games in seven days against teams higher in the standings and with a combined 20-8 A-10 record.

“At this point we have to win as many games as we can,” Ford said. “There’s no denying we got the toughest ending of anybody. … The discrepancy in league play is nobody’s fault. I don’t know how they figure that all out. We haven’t played some of the teams, and I’ve only caught glimpses of some when I’m scouting another team.”

After Friday’s lopsided loss at Dayton, the Billikens find themselves on the bubble of the two most well-known NCAA Tournament bracket prognostications.