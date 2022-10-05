SLU’s Larry Hughes Jr. seeks his own identity while embracing his father's legacy

Whether it was an NBA locker room, a business meeting or a gym with his father’s name attached, a model for life and basketball has been front and center for Larry Hughes Jr., since before memories were being formed.
He soaked in the culture and learned the skills. Resources were plentiful, even when it came to experiencing basketball as a work endeavor or for friendships and as an avenue for education.
One thing Hughes Jr. didn’t get from growing up with Larry Hughes the NBA player was a lot of stories about dad’s one season at St. Louis University and the massive crowds that attended games before an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
“Surprisingly, it was everybody else who told me how impactful he was and how he was just that guy everybody wanted to see play,” Hughes Jr. said. “He didn’t tell me much about it. We’re kind of the same person. I’m the same way, letting my game speak for me.”
The younger Hughes was not raised to duplicate his dad on the court but to be the best version of himself. Ultimately, he decided the best path in college would be to also play for SLU, even if it meant joining the team as a walk-on.
When it came to committing to the Billikens last spring, he referenced the past without specifically naming the source: “The legacy continues” he wrote on social media.
“It’s not like the legacy for matching what I did,” Larry Hughes said. “It’s about adding positives onto what’s already there — just that he’s a good student, and player and a good kid. To me, that’s what we built before him.”
Hughes Jr. is the third in his family to play for SLU, following dad, who averaged 20.9 points in his lone season of 1997-98, and sister Lauryn, who played from 2017 to 2021.
He bypassed chances to play on scholarship elsewhere to attend SLU, not because he felt pressured to do so but because the move felt right after being recruited by coach Travis Ford and his staff for several years.
The 6-foot-5 guard is likely to be learning as a spectator during games this season with a veteran roster expected to do big things and several other freshmen on board and on scholarship.
“I’m proud of where I am right now,” he said. “I’m fine with being (a walk-on). It adds a little chip on my shoulder. I want to prove not to myself but to people in the stands that it doesn’t mean much to me. I’m as good as anyone out here.”
Larry Hughes
Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Hughes brings the ball up against the New York Knicks in an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 2, 2007, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, clowns with Larry Hughes on the bench during the Cavaliers' 100-99 NBA basketball win over the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, April 19, 2006, in Cleveland. The win gave the Cavaliers 50 on the season heading into the playoffs this weekend. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Philadelphia 76ers' Allen Iverson (3) dribbles to the basket past Washington Wizards' Larry Hughes (20) during the second quarter of Philadelphia's 95-94 win Saturday, Nov. 30, 2002, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ricky Carioti)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, and Larry Hughes sit out the final regular season NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, April 19, 2006, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives the ball past New York Knicks' Larry Hughes (0) during the fourth period of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 6, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Mike Brown, center, talks to Larry Hughes, left, as San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan, right, of the US Virgin Islands, listens, in the first quarter, in an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2007 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, and teammate guard Larry Hughes, center, listen to head coach Mike Brown during a timeout in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference final game against the Detroit Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Mich., Monday, May 21, 2007. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Cavaliers' star LeBron James, center sits on the bench with teammates Larry Hughes, left, and Donyell Marshall, right, as they watch their team play an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2007, in Washington. The Wizards won 105-86. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, right, gets fouled by New York Knicks forward Larry Hughes during the first half of their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles,Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
New York Knicks guard Larry Hughes (0) goes to the basket against New Jersey Nets center Josh Boone during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2009, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks defeated the Nets 106-97. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York Knicks guard Larry Hughes (0) drives past Detroit Pistons guard Ben Gordon (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2009, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
St. Louis Billikens Larry Hughes goes to the basket over Massachusetts' Jonathan DePina during NCAA first round action at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Friday March 13, 1998. Hughes scored 18 points in their 51-46 win. St. Louis faces Kentucky in the NCAA second round Sunday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Up by more than 40 points in the fourth quarter, from left to right, New York Knicks' Wilson Chandler, Larry Hughes, Al Harrington and David Lee sit on the bench during an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2010, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks won 132-89. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (24) drives the ball around New York Knicks' Larry Hughes (0) during the third period of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 22, 2010, in New York. The Knicks defeated the Lakers 115-105. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
Chicago Bulls guard Larry Hughes brings the ball up the court against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of the Nuggets' 114-101 victory in an NBA basketball game in Denver on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Larry Hughes
Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Hughes brings the ball up against the New York Knicks in an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 2, 2007, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
LeBron James, Larry Hughes
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, clowns with Larry Hughes on the bench during the Cavaliers' 100-99 NBA basketball win over the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, April 19, 2006, in Cleveland. The win gave the Cavaliers 50 on the season heading into the playoffs this weekend. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Golden State Warriors' Larry Hughes drives past Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant in the fourth quarter Thursday, March 9, 2000, in Oakland, Calif. The Lakers won 109-92. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan)
Phoenix Suns' Jason Kidd (32) tries to strip the ball from Golden State Warriors' Larry Hughes in the first quarter Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2001, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Philadelphia 76ers' Allen Iverson (3) dribbles to the basket past Washington Wizards' Larry Hughes (20) during the second quarter of Philadelphia's 95-94 win Saturday, Nov. 30, 2002, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ricky Carioti)
LeBron James, Larry Hughes
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, and Larry Hughes sit out the final regular season NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, April 19, 2006, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
LeBron James, Larry Hughes
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives the ball past New York Knicks' Larry Hughes (0) during the fourth period of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 6, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
Mike Brown, Larry Hughes, Tim Duncan
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Mike Brown, center, talks to Larry Hughes, left, as San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan, right, of the US Virgin Islands, listens, in the first quarter, in an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2007 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
LeBron James, Larry Hughes, Mike Brown
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, and teammate guard Larry Hughes, center, listen to head coach Mike Brown during a timeout in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference final game against the Detroit Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Mich., Monday, May 21, 2007. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
LeBron James, Larry Hughes, Donyell Marshall
Cleveland Cavaliers' star LeBron James, center sits on the bench with teammates Larry Hughes, left, and Donyell Marshall, right, as they watch their team play an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2007, in Washington. The Wizards won 105-86. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Larry Hughes, Caron Butler
Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Hughes (32) dunks against Washington Wizards' Caron Butler during the thirds quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2008, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Larry Hughes
Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Hughes looks over the defense during an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2008, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Larry Hughes
Chicago Bulls' Larry Hughes waits for play to resume in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 2, 2008, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Knicks Media Day
New York Knicks' Larry Hughes talks to reporters during the Knicks' media day at the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, Monday, Sept. 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)
Larry Hughes
New York Knicks' Larry Hughes (0) lines up a shot during an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
Kobe Bryant, Larry Hughes
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, right, gets fouled by New York Knicks forward Larry Hughes during the first half of their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles,Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Larry Hughes
New York Knicks guard Larry Hughes warms up before facing the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Nov. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Larry Hughes, Josh Boone
New York Knicks guard Larry Hughes (0) goes to the basket against New Jersey Nets center Josh Boone during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2009, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks defeated the Nets 106-97. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Larry Hughes, Ben Gordon
New York Knicks guard Larry Hughes (0) drives past Detroit Pistons guard Ben Gordon (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2009, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
HUGHES DEPINA
St. Louis Billikens Larry Hughes goes to the basket over Massachusetts' Jonathan DePina during NCAA first round action at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Friday March 13, 1998. Hughes scored 18 points in their 51-46 win. St. Louis faces Kentucky in the NCAA second round Sunday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Wilson Chandler, Larry Hughes, Al Harrington, David Lee
Up by more than 40 points in the fourth quarter, from left to right, New York Knicks' Wilson Chandler, Larry Hughes, Al Harrington and David Lee sit on the bench during an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2010, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks won 132-89. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Kobe Bryant, Larry Hughes
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (24) drives the ball around New York Knicks' Larry Hughes (0) during the third period of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 22, 2010, in New York. The Knicks defeated the Lakers 115-105. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
Kobe Bryant, Larry Hughes
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (24) drives the ball around New York Knicks' Larry Hughes (0) during an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 22, 2010, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
Larry Hughes
Charlotte Bobcats' Larry Hughes (0) pushes past Houston Rockets' Chase Budinger, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2010 in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
Larry Hughes
Orlando Magic guard Larry Hughes controls the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Jersey Nets in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2011.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Bulls Nuggets Basketball
Chicago Bulls guard Larry Hughes brings the ball up the court against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of the Nuggets' 114-101 victory in an NBA basketball game in Denver on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Hughes Jr. also followed in dad’s footsteps by winning a state championship at CBC as a senior. He averaged 13.4 points in his final high school season and had 20 in the state final.
The connection between father and son started when Hughes Jr. spent time in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ locker room as a child. People looking for similarities soon found things that have continued to this day.
“We can’t really run from it,” Larry Hughes said. “How picky he is with food, mannerisms, being an introvert. There are mannerisms we see that are like a mirror like his walk. He’s not really going anywhere too fast, just trying to get from A to B. (People say) That’s your son.”
Being around the Cavaliers, Hughes Jr. became friends with other NBA kids, including Bronny James, and the families once made a trip to Disney World together.
He was coached and trained by his dad to a certain point. And since an early age, he has had access to facilities at the Larry Hughes Basketball Academy, including during the height of the pandemic.
“As I got older, we branched off and found different trainers who could teach me stuff from a different person,” Hughes Jr. said. “But he told me everything I needed to be successful and I tried to listen. When I was younger I wasn’t trying to listen as much because he was my dad.
“But I realized he knows the formula and he’s been really helpful. He mostly watched and then critiqued. He would wait until I was done with a workout and pull me aside and have a conversation. We’d watch film together. He taught me how important it is to act like a pro on the court and off.”
Hughes Jr. is majoring in sports business. He recently released a line of apparel L2 Smooth, which he worked on most of the summer. He has listened during some of his father’s business meetings. He was a straight-A high school student who knew that an NBA career was not likely to be his ticket.
But for now, school and basketball are the focus before worrying about whatever comes after college. Larry Hughes said he looks at his son’s first year at SLU as a year of prep as he learns behind veteran players.
As for his father’s legacy?
“I embrace it but want to make a name for myself,” Hughes Jr. said. “It’s hard having a dad in the league 13 years. But I can show people I’m my own person. I know what my dad did for the community. I want to continue the legacy while building my own.”
St. Louis University men's basketball freshman guard Larry Hughes Jr. runs through a rebounding drill during the team's first practice of the 2022-2023 season at Chaifetz Arena on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
St. Louis University men's basketball freshman guard Larry Hughes Jr. runs through a rebounding drill during the team's first practice of the 2022-2023 season at Chaifetz Arena on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, and teammate guard Larry Hughes, center, listen to head coach Mike Brown during a timeout in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference final game against the Detroit Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Mich., Monday, May 21, 2007. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)