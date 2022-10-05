SLU’s Larry Hughes Jr. seeks his own identity while embracing his father's legacy

Whether it was an NBA locker room, a business meeting or a gym with his father’s name attached, a model for life and basketball has been front and center for Larry Hughes Jr., since before memories were being formed.

He soaked in the culture and learned the skills. Resources were plentiful, even when it came to experiencing basketball as a work endeavor or for friendships and as an avenue for education.

One thing Hughes Jr. didn’t get from growing up with Larry Hughes the NBA player was a lot of stories about dad’s one season at St. Louis University and the massive crowds that attended games before an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

“Surprisingly, it was everybody else who told me how impactful he was and how he was just that guy everybody wanted to see play,” Hughes Jr. said. “He didn’t tell me much about it. We’re kind of the same person. I’m the same way, letting my game speak for me.”

The younger Hughes was not raised to duplicate his dad on the court but to be the best version of himself. Ultimately, he decided the best path in college would be to also play for SLU, even if it meant joining the team as a walk-on.

When it came to committing to the Billikens last spring, he referenced the past without specifically naming the source: “The legacy continues” he wrote on social media.

“It’s not like the legacy for matching what I did,” Larry Hughes said. “It’s about adding positives onto what’s already there — just that he’s a good student, and player and a good kid. To me, that’s what we built before him.”

Hughes Jr. is the third in his family to play for SLU, following dad, who averaged 20.9 points in his lone season of 1997-98, and sister Lauryn, who played from 2017 to 2021.

He bypassed chances to play on scholarship elsewhere to attend SLU, not because he felt pressured to do so but because the move felt right after being recruited by coach Travis Ford and his staff for several years.

The 6-foot-5 guard is likely to be learning as a spectator during games this season with a veteran roster expected to do big things and several other freshmen on board and on scholarship.

“I’m proud of where I am right now,” he said. “I’m fine with being (a walk-on). It adds a little chip on my shoulder. I want to prove not to myself but to people in the stands that it doesn’t mean much to me. I’m as good as anyone out here.”

Hughes Jr. also followed in dad’s footsteps by winning a state championship at CBC as a senior. He averaged 13.4 points in his final high school season and had 20 in the state final.

The connection between father and son started when Hughes Jr. spent time in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ locker room as a child. People looking for similarities soon found things that have continued to this day.

“We can’t really run from it,” Larry Hughes said. “How picky he is with food, mannerisms, being an introvert. There are mannerisms we see that are like a mirror like his walk. He’s not really going anywhere too fast, just trying to get from A to B. (People say) That’s your son.”

Being around the Cavaliers, Hughes Jr. became friends with other NBA kids, including Bronny James, and the families once made a trip to Disney World together.

He was coached and trained by his dad to a certain point. And since an early age, he has had access to facilities at the Larry Hughes Basketball Academy, including during the height of the pandemic.

“As I got older, we branched off and found different trainers who could teach me stuff from a different person,” Hughes Jr. said. “But he told me everything I needed to be successful and I tried to listen. When I was younger I wasn’t trying to listen as much because he was my dad.

“But I realized he knows the formula and he’s been really helpful. He mostly watched and then critiqued. He would wait until I was done with a workout and pull me aside and have a conversation. We’d watch film together. He taught me how important it is to act like a pro on the court and off.”

Hughes Jr. is majoring in sports business. He recently released a line of apparel L2 Smooth, which he worked on most of the summer. He has listened during some of his father’s business meetings. He was a straight-A high school student who knew that an NBA career was not likely to be his ticket.

But for now, school and basketball are the focus before worrying about whatever comes after college. Larry Hughes said he looks at his son’s first year at SLU as a year of prep as he learns behind veteran players.

As for his father’s legacy?

“I embrace it but want to make a name for myself,” Hughes Jr. said. “It’s hard having a dad in the league 13 years. But I can show people I’m my own person. I know what my dad did for the community. I want to continue the legacy while building my own.”