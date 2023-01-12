SLU scores final 9 points after Ford is ejected to beat George Mason

As Travis Ford was following official Mike Palau around the court, seeking an explanation after receiving his second technical foul Wednesday night, Yuri Collins finally interrupted.

Neither had been able to get an answer regarding Ford’s first ejection as coach at St. Louis University. So Collins tried to diffuse the situation.

“Yuri came up and said, ‘Coach, I promise we got this one for you. Get out of here,’” Ford said.

Ford watched on his phone from the depths of the arena as George Mason scored 11 consecutive points, only to see SLU score the final nine to escape with a 63-62 Atlantic 10 win.

He then streaked down the tunnel to greet his players after moving into third all time in coaching wins at SLU with 123, moving him past Charlie Spoonhour.

Collins capped the comeback by making one of two free throws with 1.7 seconds left, giving the Billikens consecutive wins for the first time in more than a month.

“I know how coaching is and we’re both fighters,” Collins said. “We both played point guard. I understand where he’s coming from. I didn’t want him to get into more trouble. I wanted to let him know we were cool.”

The comeback came in the last 2:05 as Terrence Hargrove Jr. and Gibson Jimerson hit 3-pointers before Jimerson scored on a backdoor cut to tie the game with 50 seconds remaining.

It was the third late comeback for SLU (11-6 overall, 3-1 in the A-10) this season, adding to a list that includes wins over Providence and Drake. Associate head coach Corey Tate took over for the final seven minutes, 17 seconds and picked up the save after Ford's first ejection at SLU.

The technicals nearly swung the game for the Patriots (10-7, 2-2), who picked up three points on the two calls. However, their free-throw shooting ultimately hurt them as they made 12 of 23 for the game.

As for the technicals, Ford argued that he didn’t deserve either one. The officials were asked for a statement after the game but declined to respond.

“You need to ask someone else. Neither one I think I deserved,” Ford said. “I would tell you 100% if I deserved them. I did not. That will be addressed.”

Ford said he was told he received the first for making a traveling motion on what he thought was a missed call. He did not get an answer on the second from referee Mike Palau. It came after Jimerson made a 3-pointer to give SLU its first lead of the second half.

“I’m yelling, ‘Blankety-blank get back on defense and all of a sudden. …” Ford said. “I have no idea who that referee is.”

The initial SLU response was not good as the Patriots quickly built a 62-54 lead when Josh Oduro scored the last of his 26 points with 2:21 left.

“It happens in basketball. We weren’t too worried,” Jimerson said of losing Ford. “It fired us up a little. We had to bring it home for him.”

Jimerson scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half. He made 4 of 5 3-pointers for the game. Equally important was his layup to tie the score at 62.

Ford said he sent Jimerson a text message Wednesday before the game, praising his hard work and hoping to provide some motivation.

“Gibson’s been struggling a bit and struggled in the first half shooting,” Ford said. “But he played a great overall game last game. I love that he made it tonight when it counted. Those are some of the hard ones.”

SLU led virtually the entire first half, but the Billikens found themselves in a battle to stop Oduro, a first-team all-conference pick last season. They tried four defenders on him but he still managed to score 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting before the break.

But a nine-point lead had shrunk to one at halftime and George Mason took control immediately in the second half, forcing the Billikens to play catchup.

And somehow, something clicked in the last two minutes.

“It was a bunch of smiles in the huddle,” Collins said. “Coach Tate told us, ‘Let’s go. This is what we live for.’ He didn’t draw anything on the board, not one time. Big shout out to coach Tate for getting us through that one.”

