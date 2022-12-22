SLU seeking answers as SIUE celebrates upset win

Travis Ford has traced the first signs of a problem to St. Louis University’s third or fourth practice of the preseason, when something within his team was not developing the way he expected.

Now, as the Billikens enter their holiday break with a whimper on the heels of a stunning 69-67 loss to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Wednesday night, the seventh-year SLU coach still is looking for answers to a problem that is somewhat murky.

SLU suffered five nonconference losses for the first time since Ford’s second season. SIUE continued its promising season with a road win after trailing by 18 points with 11 minutes remaining.

Ford alternately referred to his perception of what ails the Billikens as a lack of emotion, chemistry and a connection between players. After a long meeting with the team, he vented as if looking for an explanation to what he’s searching for after a third loss in the past four games.

“We just had a long talk as a team,” he said. “I said, ‘Tell me what are the things you’ve heard a million times the last three months?’ There are certain things holding our team back. I saw it after our third or fourth practice. I’ve got to do a better job of getting it out of them.

“There’s too much sliding in our game. Certain people have been up and down. And when you’re struggling, you have to find something deep. Personality and emotion and enthusiasm and fight sometimes can get you out of that. We’ve been saying that for a while.”

Ford said he challenged the players to go on their Christmas break and return with someone willing to “step up and grab this team.”

No one could do it in the final 11 minutes against SIUE, which trailed 55-37 with 11 minutes remaining and 63-50 with less than six minutes left. The Cougars (9-4) outscored the Billikens (8-5) 19-4 the rest of the way, with SLU lending a hand by missing four free throws in the final two minutes.

“I appreciate how they stuck with one another and cared about one another, and tonight, they kept making little adjustments, little adjustments,” SIUE coach Brian Barone said. “I was calling the same play over and over, and they made different plays out of it. It was an honor to coach that team tonight.”

The Cougars took the lead for good when Ray'Sean Taylor hit a runner with 31 seconds remaining. SLU missed three shots on its final possession trying to tie the game.

For SLU, the issue of blown double-digit leads at home is a recurring theme that has not been rectified. The Billikens have rallied for a couple of wins this year against Providence and Drake, but the squandered leads have been more prominent in recent years.

With the Atlantic 10 schedule starting on Dec. 31, Ford is still trying to answer questions that have been on his mind the entire season.

“Are they totally connected the way we need? I think it’s a work in progress,” he said. “We’re not totally connected chemistry-wise. I’ve said it a long time. They’ve heard me say that. I don’t think it’s selfishness. It’s not great chemistry consistently like we need. I need to do a better job of developing it. We talk a lot about how we need to be connected offensively and defensively.”

After things clicked nicely in the first 10 minutes of the second half with Javonte Perkins building to 23 points, the offense went astray and the Billikens couldn’t stop the Cougars, who made nine of their last 15 shots.

Yuri Collins came up empty on repeated drives to the basket, and SLU made just two of its final 14 shots. But Collins had a different take on Ford’s view of the team’s chemistry:

“No, it’s not an issue at all with the team,” he said. “I mean, coaches are outside looking in. They might feel one way, but if you ask us, we’d say we’re all connected. They might see something we don’t see, so it’s just something we have to all fix.

“I don’t think there’s a problem with chemistry. We just have breakdowns and mistakes. It’s just some people might be tired or someone isn’t thinking in the moment. I do think we connect. We try to help each other, but everyone’s got their own issues they might have at the moment. You really don’t know what it is.”

SLU previously had an all-time 12-1 record against SIUE. The only Cougars victory had come in the 1982-83 season at Kiel Auditorium.

“It means a lot,” Barrone said. “I’ve seen the program grow. It’s big absolutely to have a bunch of fans come across the river. It means a lot. People were talking about this the last few weeks. It’s nice to reward the fan base.”

Photos: SLU upset by SIUE 69-67