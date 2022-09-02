SLU soccer picks up first win at No. 7 Creighton

Having scored one goal in each of its first two games, St. Louis University faced the challenge of having to outscore one of the country’s highest-scoring soccer teams to get a win Friday night.

No. 7 Creighton’s first goal came within minutes, but the Billikens scored three unanswered goals and hung on for their first win of the season 3-2 in Omaha, Neb.

Kevin Komodi scored on a penalty kick and John Klein and Alberto Suarez added their first goals of the season for a SLU team that is ranked No. 17 by Top Drawer Soccer and is unranked by the United Soccer Coaches.

“We talk about making plays and we were good in transition,” coach Kevin Kalish said. “It was probably the epitome of a team win. I don’t say this lightly, but Creighton is one of the best attacking teams I’ve seen with my own eyes in college soccer. We knew we were going to have to defend for long stretches.”

It was the first regular-season road win against a top-10 opponent in Kalish’s tenure. SLU won at Duke in the NCAA Tournament last fall when the Blue Devils were the No. 7 overall seed in the postseason.

Kalish continued to alternate goalkeepers, and Yuval Sade made six saves against an opponent that scored six goals in each of its first two wins. Creighton outshot SLU 21-8, including 8-4 on goal and had an 11-6 advantage on corner kicks.

Komodi scored on a penalty kick to even the game in the first half after CJ Coppola was taken down in the box. Klein gave the Billikens a 2-1 lead in transition as he curled a shot out of the goalkeeper’s reach.

Suarez, a defensive transfer, scored on a corner kick to extend the lead to 3-1 before Creighton made a final push that fell short.

SLU was called for 17 fouls and had six yellow cards. When asked about those numbers, Kalish suggested that was not unintentional.

“Our ball winning could have been better the first two games,” he said. “We were working but not causing as many transitions as we like. Sometimes you have to find that balance where you play with intensity without fouling, but we’d much rather have them play with intensity.”