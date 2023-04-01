As two of the key remaining links to St. Louis University’s re-emergence on the national soccer stage in 2021, Christian Buendia and Seth Anderson understand the value of spring workouts in establishing a foundation.

With six new players on campus for the spring, the emphasis is having everyone comprehend the team system and program buzzwords like mentality and culture.

Then there are the games – five of them every year – that test the progress and sometimes offer an intriguing matchup that goes beyond an exhibition-like atmosphere.

The Billikens will play their fourth spring game Saturday when they face defending NCAA runner-up Indiana at Soccer Park in Fenton at 3 p.m. It will be a rematch of their second-round NCAA Tournament game last November when the Hoosier won 1-0.

“It definitely brings an edge to the game for us knowing they beat us a couple of months ago,” forward Seth Anderson said. “No one wants to lose, especially in St. Louis to a team that knocked you out of the tournament.”

SLU is 2-1 so far in the spring with wins over Ohio State and Maryville and a loss to STL City 2. Coach Kevin Kalish doesn’t mess around when it comes to scheduling for the spring, choosing to severely test a team that will again have high expectations in the fall.

Playing a national power like Indiana for the second straight year will be the next gauge as will the final spring game against Kentucky, which was the No. 1 overall seed for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The game between the Billikens and Hoosiers in Bloomington, Ind., in last year’s postseason reflected the fine line that can exist in college soccer. The Hoosiers scored in the 76th minute and went on to reach the national championship game, which they lost in a shootout.

“It will be nice to play them, and I think we’re looking to get some revenge,” midfielder Christian Buendia said. “We joke all the time that we kind of play the same styles and have the same mentalities as very hard-working teams. It’s hard to separate us and comes down to who makes plays and they happened to make one.”

The Billikens finished the season ranked No. 25 in the country after reaching the Elite Eight in 2021. A slow start to the 2022 season was followed by a turnaround after players’ roles became better defined and the defense was solidified.

Those are some of the things the players see SLU working on now with the hope of getting a jump on things when the season arrives. The six newcomers in practice include four transfers and two freshmen.

“I would say for us the spring has been pretty intense, drilling principles into all the new guys’ heads,” Anderson said. “The new palyers are adjusting to how we play and our culture. The main goal is getting adjusted so in the fall they are ready so when a team is attacking us differently, we know how to adjust and win a game.”

Anderson will become more of an offensive focus with the loss of John Klein, and Buendia will return after being named to the Atlantic 10 first team for the second time.

The Billikens did not lose as many players as they did the previous year, so filling holes in the starting lineup will not be as significant of a task. But after needing more time than hoped to rebuild the defense a year ago, the importance of a head start in the spring is magnified.

The goal no longer is to reach the NCAA Tournament but to get to the College Cup and eventually win another national title.

“This team has the ability and talent level to get there,” Buendia said. “Are we there yet? No. But the difference in the last couple of years is expectations are a lot higher. A couple of years ago, we were playing with no expectations. No one was thinking too highly of us.”

Kalish used the momentum of the program to sign the country’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class. Two of those freshmen are in camp and others with the potential to contribute immediately will arrive in August.