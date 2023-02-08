Attempting to rejuvenate a sometimes lackluster defense, St. Louis University coach Travis Ford reemphasized some points in the two days leading to Tuesday night’s 76-71 win over Rhode Island.

A team that has failed to generate turnovers was charged with finding ways to disrupt the Rams and presumably the remaining Atlantic 10 opponents on the schedule.

Some of SLU’s best moments in its loss last week came when the Billikens took VCU out of its offense. They were able to do the the same on a small scale against Rhode Island at Chaifetz Arena, and it helped in a game where points were sometimes a struggle.

The Billikens had seven steals and seven blocked shots and were able to open a small lead early in the second half by creating offense from defense. That margin withstood Rhode Island’s constant threats to capture the lead.

“I kept telling them in timeouts we were playing well when we got in transition, getting deflections and being active,” Ford said. “It’s a struggle to get five guys to do it sometimes. We have to get five with the highest level of intensity, energy and relentlessness. We had some groups out there doing that.

“We haven’t been able to turn teams over, but it’s been an emphasis the last couple of days to be more aggressive in some areas. We’re not going to be a team that gets out and pressures the ball at all five spots. We have to be selective.”

It was only the fourth game that SLU has had at least seven steals and they have won them all. Francis Okoro had three and Yuri Collins and Sincere Parker had two each.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. was frequently the offense on the other end. He scored eight points before the first media timeout of the second half, dunking twice in transition and scoring on a layup with steals by Collins helping set up two of the scores.

“We needed that life coming out of halftime, and that’s my job — to be a spark plug," Hargrove said. “That’s all we talked about at halftime. We didn’t have any life going into halftime. If we can keep that same energy, no one can mess with us.”

But it was not sustainable, leaving the Billikens (16-8 overall, 8-3 in the A-10) to scrap and claw for a win that pulled them even in the loss column with VCU atop the standings.

Ford was surprised the Billikens were able to score 76 points in a game he felt they were “treading in mud.” SLU rebounded from shooting 33% in the first half to shoot 57% in the second, a figure Ford didn’t believe until he saw it.

Gibson Jimerson was the most consistent source of offense with six 3-pointers and 24 points. His 3 with 31 seconds left broke the only tie of the second half and was followed by two free throws by Sincere Parker to clinch the win.

“I just stay aggressive with my shot. It will be different every game, but I have to be ready to shoot at all time because it’s what I do best,” Jimerson said. “We knew coming in they were very aggressive under the 3-point line and do a great job breaking up the ball.”

Collins had 15 points and eight assists and midway through the second half became the A-10’s all-time assists leader when he passed Jacob Gilyard with No. 783. Hargrove had 12 points and nine rebounds.

His best stretch came over 40 seconds when he scored on a pair of dunks and a layup. His dunk with 17:30 left in the game gave SLU a 38-35 lead. Collins then came up with a steal and found Hargrove in transition for an alley-oop dunk. Another Collins steal led to a layup at the other end for Hargrove.

But Ford was left scratching his head about how SLU scored so many points.

“We took a great shot from a team that played really well on a night we weren’t our best,” Ford said. “It wasn’t necessarily pretty. How we scored 76, I don’t know. I was pleased we won because we weren’t very good. And we had two of our best practices, I thought, the last two days.”

Rhode Island entered the game without a road win in seven tries, the most recent being a 64-50 loss at St. Joseph’s. The Rams did not appear to be outmatched at any time in the first 20 minutes as SLU clung to a 32-31 lead at halftime.

The biggest difference for SLU was the shooting of Jimerson, who had four 3-pointers and scored 14 points in the half. However, his shooting was a reflection of SLU’s overall offense as the Billikens shot an abundance of jump shots with inside players Francis Okoro and Jake Forrester combining to take three shots.

The offense did become more balanced in the second half. But Ford was left repeating some lines that have been common all season.

“We’ve got to get everyone bringing their best game in terms of how hard they play, intensity and energy,” he said. “We’ve got to get that real quick.”