SLU struggles with Fordham pressure in a streak-snapping road loss to the Rams

A veteran St. Louis University team with an abundance of players who are thought capable of handling the ball and withstanding pressure were faced with an aggressive, rabid defense Tuesday night.

Fordham’s approach was as expected. SLU’s response didn’t come close to what the Billikens needed to avoid a 75-65 loss at Rose Hill Gym in the Bronx.

SLU was discombobulated throughout the second half and couldn’t respond to Fordham’s final push that ended the Billikens’ six-game win streak and knocked them out of the sole possession of first place in the Atlantic 10.

“We just weren’t handling the ball as well as we normally do, and guys were stumbling around a little bit and it was caused a lot by their pressure,” coach Travis Ford said. “They didn’t do anything we hadn’t seen. We just gave them some life. They got momentum and kept turning it up, and we were playing on our heels.”

The 16 SLU turnovers that were turned into 18 points were not a good sign for the Billikens (15-7 overall, 7-2 in the A-10), who will play another high-pressure team in VCU on Friday night at Chaifetz Arena.

The offense relied almost solely on Francis Okoro, who had 21 points on 10 shots with 11 rebounds despite second-half foul trouble. Otherwise, it was a poor night for most of the players SLU normally relies on for offense.

Nothing was more telling than Okoro’s status as the team assist leader with two as national leader Yuri Collins finished with one. Gibson Jimerson didn’t get a shot in the first half and finished with four points.

Javonte Perkins and Javon Pickett ran the offense quite a bit with the expectation that they would be able to create shots on their own against the Fordham defense. Along with Sincere Parker, they combined to make six of 23 shots.

But ultimately there was a toughness issue that SLU was unable to overcome against the Rams (18-4, 6-3), who posted their fifth straight win.

“Coach talked to us about it the last 10 minutes. They really came on,” Okoro said. “They were the tougher team. We just can’t let that happen. It’s on everybody.”

Fordham began applying pressure to start the second half, and the Billikens didn’t handle it well, whether it was full court or half court. Steals led to transition baskets for the Rams. Half-court disruption took SLU out of its offense.

Getting the ball over half-court was a chore. Even inbounding the ball became a challenge a few times as the Rams hawked the ball, led by Darius Quisenberry’s four steals to go with his 27 points.

“I was disappointed because we told them they hang their hat on how aggressive they are,” Ford said. “It started working for them with offensive rebounds and deflections. Everybody had to handle the ball and not everyone was helping. (Fordham) started feeling that. We need to learn a few things because we turn around against another good team.”

SLU and Fordham shot the same percentage, but the Rams had four fewer turnovers and created a great deal from the Billikens’ miscues. Ford felt the difference in the game was Fordham’s ability to turn turnovers into fast-break points.

The Billikens led for a majority of the game despite an offensive execution that was not up to the standards of recent games. They repeatedly put the ball in the hands of Perkins and Pickett, but they were stymied in their attempts to drive and create.

“It was a game we kind of thought would fit some guys,” Ford said. “We knew we’d play a lot of one-on-one with the way Fordham plays. They let you drive. We thought for some it would be perfect. We got what we wanted but didn’t get much out of it.”

The game was a major event for Fordham, which has its best start in the A-10 in more than a decade. The day before the game, the program’s Twitter account posted a mock letter signed by coach Keith Urgo, suggesting students us it to get out of night classes to attend.

“The student section was crazy,” Ford said “We pulled up and it was like a concert outside. There was a DJ and strobe lights. It was pretty wild. It was a good college environment."