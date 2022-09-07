SLU to open A-10 on Dec. 31, finish at home vs. Dayton

St. Louis University will open the Atlantic 10 portion of its basketball schedule on New Year’s Eve at St. Joseph’s and finish with a difficult stretch against teams that will likely be picked among the top half of the conference.

The regular season will culminate against Dayton at Chaifetz Arena on March 3.

Six of the Billikens’ first nine A-10 games will be on the road, which means six of the final nine will be at home.

However, they will finish with seven games that include two against Dayton, and their last four before the conference tournament will be at Richmond, at home vs. Loyola-Chicago, at VCU and at home against the Flyers.

Dayton and SLU are considered the top two teams in the A-10 entering the season. Last season’s meeting between the teams in St. Louis was intense and included a stare down between former Billiken Jordair Jett and a Dayton player after the ball landed in Jett’s hands at his seat behind the basket.

Dayton coach Anthony Grant ran across the floor to Jett’s location, and Jett eventually left his seat to help lessen the tension.

As previously released, SLU will play home-and-home in the conference against Dayton, VCU, Loyola, Davidson, last season’s regular-season champion, and single games against the rest of the league.

SLU's Atlantic 10 schedule

Dec. 31 at St. Joseph’s

Jan. 4 at Massachusetts

Jan. 7 vs. St. Bonaventure

Jan. 11 vs. George Mason

Jan. 14 at George Washington

Jan. 18 at Loyola-Chicago

Jan. 21 vs. La Salle

Jan. 27 at Davidson

Jan. 31 at Fordham

Feb. 3 vs. VCU

Feb. 7 vs. Rhode Island

Feb. 10 at Dayton

Feb. 15 vs. Davidson

Feb. 18 vs. Duquesne

Feb. 21 at Richmond

Feb. 25 vs. Loyola-Chicago

Feb. 28 at VCU

March 3 vs. Dayton