SLU vs. Drake basketball TV channel, live stream, game time info

Boise St Saint Louis Basketball

Saint Louis' Terrence Hargrove Jr. reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Boise State Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

The St. Louis Billikens and Drake University men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Dec. 17. 

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. 

SLU enters the matchup 7-4 overall. Most recently, Boise State beat SLU 57-52 on Dec. 10. 

Drake University comes into the contest 8-2 overall. On Dec. 10, Richmond defeated Drake 82-52.

How to watch Drake vs. SLU basketball on TV, live stream

Boise St Saint Louis Basketball

Saint Louis' Jake Forrester (10) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Boise State Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Game time: 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 17 

Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis

TV channel: Bally Sports Midwest 

On DirecTV, Bally Sports Midwest is channel 671. Bally Sports Midwest is not available on Dish.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers) 

Online radio broadcast: SLU radio broadcast | Drake radio broadcast 

SLU terrestrial radio station: KMOX-AM 1120

Drake terrestrial radio stations: KRNT-AM 1350

A look at SLU vs. Boise State basketball on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

Here is a look at the St. Louis Billikens vs. Boise State men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. 

Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Darian DeVries is the Drake University men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

In today's 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses the basketball roster excitement over at St. Louis University. Plus, a happy birthday shoutout to Torey Krug! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card out of the hat. Ten Hochman is presented by Window Nation!
