The George Mason and St. Louis Billikens men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, March 9. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET.
No. 4 seed St. Louis enters the matchup 20-11 overall. Most recently, SLU beat Dayton 65-61 on Friday.
No. 5-seeded George Mason comes into the contest 20-12 overall. On Wednesday, George Mason beat No. 12-seeded Richmond 62-57 in the A-10 tournament second round.
Earlier this season, St. Louis beat George Mason 63-62 on Jan. 11 in St. Louis.
Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) shoots over Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond and St. Louis on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
St. Louis University guard Javonte Perkins, center, goes up for a layup during the first half of their first Atlantic 10 home game against St. Bonaventure at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
St. Louis University guard Javonte Perkins, left, is fouled as he goes up for a layup against St. Bonaventure forward Barry Evans during the first half of their game at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com
Boise State's Tyson Degenhart (2) reaches for a rebound between Saint Louis' Gibson Jimerson, left, and Javonte Perkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Providence's Noah Locke, left, drives to the basket against St. Louis' Javonte Perkins, right, during the first half of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, Sunday Nov. 20, 2022, in Uncasville Conn. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
The Billikens' Javonte Perkins, right, drives to the basket under pressure from Rockhust's Connor Renard on Oct. 26, 2021, at Chaifetz Arena. Perkins suffered a season-ending knee injury shortly thereafter.
Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) sinks a free throw in the first half of an exhibition game between the SLU Billikens and the Rockhurst Hawks on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. Perkins left a few minutes later with an injury and never returned to the game. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis University's Javonte Perkins joined his teammates on the bench during the second half action of a basketball game against the Central Arkansas Bears on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Chaifetz Arena. Perkins tore his ACL the exhibition game was out for the rest of the season.
St. Louis University's Javonte Perkins falls to the floor after suffering what was a season-ending knee injury in an exhibition game against Rockhurst on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.
Saint Louis University guard Javonte Perkins (3) puts the ball in to score for the Billikens during the second half of the Billikens' game against the University of Massachusetts at Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Sara Diggins
Javonte Perkins: A look at the SLU Billikens basketball guard
Here is a look at Javonte Perkins, the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball guard. His hometown is St. Louis, Missouri.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis University's Javonte Perkins shoots as he gets past George Mason's Victory Bailey Jr. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Chaifetz Arena.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) shoots over Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond and St. Louis on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch
Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) shoots as Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) defends during a game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Brian Kunderman, St. Louis U.
St. Louis University's Javonte Perkins drives past Fordham's Antrell Charlton during the first half of their game Monday, Jan. 31, 2023, in New York.
Jordan Opp
St. Louis University guard Javonte Perkins, center, goes up for a layup during the first half of their first Atlantic 10 home game against St. Bonaventure at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis University guard Javonte Perkins, left, is fouled as he goes up for a layup against St. Bonaventure forward Barry Evans during the first half of their game at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jeff Roberson
Boise State's Tyson Degenhart (2) reaches for a rebound between Saint Louis' Gibson Jimerson, left, and Javonte Perkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Butch Dill, AP photo
St. Louis University's Javonte Perkins drives to the basket, around Auburn's Wendell Green Jr., in a game on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala.
Paul Connors
St. Louis' Javonte Perkins Providence during the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament Sunday Nov. 20, 2022, in Uncasville Conn.(AP Photo/Paul Connors)
Paul Connors
Providence's Noah Locke, left, drives to the basket against St. Louis' Javonte Perkins, right, during the first half of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, Sunday Nov. 20, 2022, in Uncasville Conn. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
Saint Louis' Javonte Perkins in action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Murray State Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in St. Louis.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis U. guard Javonte Perkins runs through drills during the first practice of the season at Chaifetz Arena on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
The Billikens' Javonte Perkins, right, drives to the basket under pressure from Rockhust's Connor Renard on Oct. 26, 2021, at Chaifetz Arena. Perkins suffered a season-ending knee injury shortly thereafter.
Laurie Skrivan
Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) sinks a free throw in the first half of an exhibition game between the SLU Billikens and the Rockhurst Hawks on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. Perkins left a few minutes later with an injury and never returned to the game. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis University's Javonte Perkins joined his teammates on the bench during the second half action of a basketball game against the Central Arkansas Bears on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Chaifetz Arena. Perkins tore his ACL the exhibition game was out for the rest of the season. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis University's Javonte Perkins falls to the floor after suffering what was a season-ending knee injury in an exhibition game against Rockhurst on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.
Saint Louis University guard Javonte Perkins (3) puts the ball in to score for the Billikens during the second half of the Billikens' game against the University of Massachusetts at Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Sara Diggins
Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Kim English is the George Mason men's basketball head coach.
Senior Javonte Perkins scored 17 points and Yuri Collins had 12 points and 10 assists to help the SLU Billikens basketball team hold off Dayton.
St. Louis University teammates watch as George Mason's Victor Bailey, Jr. shoots free throws after a second technical foul was called on SLU coach Travis Ford during the second half at Chaifetz Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis University's Yuri Collins saves the ball out of bounds but it lands in the hands of a George Mason player at Chaifetz Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. SLU defeated the Patriots 63-62. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com