The George Mason and St. Louis Billikens men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, March 9. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET.

No. 4 seed St. Louis enters the matchup 20-11 overall. Most recently, SLU beat Dayton 65-61 on Friday.

No. 5-seeded George Mason comes into the contest 20-12 overall. On Wednesday, George Mason beat No. 12-seeded Richmond 62-57 in the A-10 tournament second round.

Earlier this season, St. Louis beat George Mason 63-62 on Jan. 11 in St. Louis.

A-10 tournament: St. Louis vs. George Mason basketball betting odds

As of 3:43 p.m. CT on Wednesday, SLU opened as a 3-point favorite against George Mason, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under opened at 143.5 points.

St. Louis opened at -145 (bet $145 to win $100) to win outright, and George Mason opened at +125 (bet $100 to win $125) to win outright.

Travis Ford is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball head coach. Kim English is the George Mason men's basketball head coach.

