The St. Louis Billikens and Rhode Island women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 4 in Wilmington, Delaware.

The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET.

No. 2 seed Rhode Island enters the matchup 24-5 overall. Most recently, URI defeated No. 7 seed George Washington 68-56 on Friday in the A-10 tournament quarterfinals.

No. 3-seeded SLU comes into the contest 15-17 overall. On Friday, SLU beat No. 6 seed St. Joseph's 59-44 in an A-10 tournament quarterfinal.

Earlier this season, Rhode Island defeated St. Louis 76-65 on Jan. 12 in St. Louis.

A-10 tournament: How to watch SLU vs. URI women's basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 4

Location: CHASE Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

On DirecTV, CBSSN is channel 221. On Dish, CBSSN is channel 158.

Online live stream: CBSsports.com/watch/cbs-sports-network

Online radio broadcast: SLU radio broadcast

Rebecca Tillett is the SLU Billikens women's basketball head coach. Tammi Reiss is the Rhode Island women's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.