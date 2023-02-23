The St. Louis University women’s basketball team continued its late-season turnaround Wednesday night when the Billikens ended a 12-game win streak by Massachusetts with a 77-75 victory at Chaifetz Arena.

Picked to finish 12th in the Atlantic 10, the Billikens moved into a three-way tie for third place and will have a chance to wrap up a double bye in the conference tournament Saturday.

SLU has won seven of its last eight games after starting the A-10 with five losses in seven games. At that point the Billikens’ overall record was 6-16. The win over the first-place Minutewomen was the biggest of the season for first-year coach Rebecca Tillett.

“It was about who wants it more, who is the aggressor to get 50-50 balls, and you saw us diving and grabbing for the ball,” SLU’s Peyton Kennedy said. “That makes a statement to UMass and everyone in the A-10.”

SLU (13-17 overall, 9-6 in the A-10) is tied with George Washington and Fordham, two teams the Billikens have defeated.

Kyla McMakin scored 19 points to lead the Billikens, including a pair of free throws with four seconds left to extend the lead to five.

Kennedy had 16 points and nine rebounds and made four of SLU’s 10 3-pointers. Brooke Flowers had 12 points and 13 rebounds in her final game at Chaifetz in a five-year career.

“It definitely was a thriller and one of my favorite games I’ve played here,” Flowers said. “When you know it’s your last time, you want it a little more than every time before that.”

SLU played a challenging nonconference schedule that resulted in 11 losses. The Billikens then started conference play with a loss to Loyola, which has lost 14 in a row since then.

Tillett came to SLU from Longwood, where she coached the team to its first NCAA Tournament appearance last year.