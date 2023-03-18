First came the pregame experience of meeting the media at the NCAA Tournament for the first time, practicing on a historic court, and seeing St. Louis University’s name plastered on national TV.

All of it was invaluable for the SLU women's basketball program navigating its way onto the national women’s basketball scene.

The challenge of competing with a power program was the final task facing SLU in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday.

The Billikens were able to hang around into the second quarter, but Tennessee scored the final 21 points before halftime and went on to a 95-50 win in the first round.

SLU was a No. 13 seed playing on the home floor of a No. 4 seed and the 24th-ranked team in the country. The Billikens finished their first season under coach Rebecca Tillett with a 17-18 record but with 11 wins in their last 13 games.

SLU did not appear to be out of place as the Billikens recovered from an early 10-point deficit to cut Tennessee’s lead to 27-24. But they went cold as the Lady Vols put together a decisive run, which continued into the second half.

Close 1 of 15 Saint Louis forward Brooke Flowers (42) works for a shot as Tennessee forward Karoline Striplin (11) defends in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Saint Louis forward Brooke Flowers (42) works for a shot as Tennessee forward Karoline Striplin (11) defends in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson (2) shoots as she collides with Saint Louis forward Peyton Kennedy (32) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Saint Louis forward Brooke Flowers (42) blocks a shot by Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson (2) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson (2) shoots past Saint Louis forward Peyton Kennedy (32) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper smiles as her players come off the court during a timeout in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Saint Louis in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper yells to her players in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Saint Louis in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee guard Jordan Walker (4) battles for the ball with Saint Louis forward Peyton Kennedy (32) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) An official holds the ball in the second half of a first-round college basketball game between Tennessee and Saint Louis in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Saint Louis forward Brooke Flowers (42) shoots over Tennessee guard Jordan Horston (25) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Saint Louis guard Julia Martinez (11) drives between Tennessee forward Karoline Striplin (11) and guard Jasmine Powell (15) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) St. Louis University forward Brooke Flowers (42) shoots past Tennessee guard Jordan Walker, right, in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. St. Louis University forward Peyton Kennedy, right, watches play along with guards Mia Nicastro (22) and Julia Martinez (11) during the second half of a first-round game against Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. Saint Louis head coach Rebecca Tillett yells to her players in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper yells to her players in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Saint Louis in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. The SLU offense, which had been so effective late in the season, could not maintain a solid start as the Billikens shot 33% and made only 3 of 20 3-pointers.

In her final college game, SLU’s Brooke Flowers had 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots. Camree Clegg scored 12 points and Kyla McMakin had 11.

The Billikens played one of the most difficult nonconference schedules in program history. Baylor was the only ranked opponent — the Bears eventually fell from the top 25. But it wasn’t enough to prepare them for what they faced at a venue where the Lady Vols are 25-0 in first-round games.

Tennessee scored 29 consecutive points to open a 56-24 advantage. Flowers ended the run with a short jumper two minutes into the second half.

SLU will be able to say it led Tennessee briefly, but the Lady Vols jumped in front 18-8 after the first couple of minutes. The Billikens continually created good shots and made enough to get within three points.

But eventually, SLU’s inability to convert around the basket was costly and allowed Tennessee to generate momentum with its defense keying the run.

Most of the SLU players have at least one season of eligibility remaining with numerous starters already saying they plan to return. Flowers is out of eligibility after opting to stay for her fifth year, in which she led the country in blocked shots.