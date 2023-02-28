St. Louis University’s Terrence Hargrove Jr. and Utah State’s Connor Odom will share the 2023 Perry Odom most courageous award as representatives of college basketball players who have dealt with mental health issues.

The award is given annually by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Hargrove alluded to the struggles he faced last year in a post on Twitter in January and then elaborated for a story in the Post-Dispatch.

“I was in a don’t-care moment,” he said. “That’s when I wanted to throw in the towel but I couldn’t do it.”

Of his progress he said, “I made the Twitter post because I realized all of the progress I’ve made in self-happiness. I looked in the mirror and realized how much I’ve gained.”

Odom has dealt with the impact of Lyme Disease, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Hargrove and Connor will be recognized at the Final Four in Houston.