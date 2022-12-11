SLU's offensive woes sink the Billikens in loss to Boise State

There were plenty of missed shots to go around Saturday night at Chaifetz Arena, nearly identical numbers by St. Louis University and Boise State.

But in a tussle of unsightly offense the Billikens took top honors for the method in which they shot themselves out of a game won by Boise State 57-52.

In a loss at Iona earlier in the week, the Billikens couldn’t get shots to the rim against the Gaels’ shot blockers. The problem against the Broncos was a complete inability to finish shots inside two feet despite a lack of opposing shot blockers.

SLU shot 31% for the second consecutive game and did it by missing 15 shots classified as layups with the misses being spread around the lineup.

“We told them they weren’t a shot-blocking team, and I’ve never had a team miss this many shots at the rim,” SLU coach Travis Ford said. “You have to put it in. They’re going to be contested. This is not kiddie ball. It’s big-league basketball and you have to finish.”

Boise State actually shot worse than the Billikens at 30.5%, but the Broncos made seven 3-pointers and went on a 10-0 run midway through the second half. SLU (7-4) hurt itself time after time throughout the final 20 minutes, when its shooting fell to 24%.

The misses came from Jake Forrester, Yuri Collins, Gibson Jimerson and the list grew as Boise State (8-2) took control. It got worse when Francis Okoro missed on a mini hook from two feet with SLU trailing by 5. Then when Collins did get a shot to fall on a drive, he was called for an offensive foul.

“We’ve been missing layups a lot that we should be making,” said senor Fred Thatch Jr. “We make 80, 90% of those at practice. When that’s happening you have to depend on defensive principles. Once we do that, we’ll be good.”

There were other offensive problems that contributed to SLU’s lowest-scoring game of the season by a considerable margin.

Collins had eight turnovers. Javonte Perkins didn’t score. Jimerson didn’t make a 3-pointer and the Billikens made 4 of 18. Still, SLU had a chance in the final 20 seconds but Collins and Thatch missed 3-pointers that would have tied the game.

“We’re going to struggle mightily when we have more turnovers than assists, and it wasn’t even close,” Ford said. “We couldn’t make shots, and I thought we got good shots once we figured things out. … We were very disconnected. Guys were trying to do it by themselves. We weren’t using the offense to score. We weren’t using each other to score.”

Against a similarly defensive-minded team from Southern Illinois-Carbondale, SLU was able to generate offense from the outset a week earlier. But Boise State was better prepared to bottle up Collins until late in the half.

The Billikens missed their first eight shots but made seven of the last 11 as Collins and Javon Pickett helped create better shots for teammates in the final five minutes before halftime. An 11-4 run helped the Billikens take a 26-23 lead at the break.

Collins scored 17 points and did his best to keep SLU in the game with constant penetration. However, he did not shoot well, making 5 of 16 shots, and that didn’t combine well with the turnovers.

With the nonconference portion of the schedule winding down, this was a game SLU figured to need in regard to its NCAA Tournament hopes. The latest two losses put a serious wrench in those prospects.

“My freshman year we lost five in a row,” Thatch said. “It was the worst experience I’ve been on with the team not being engaged. We had to figure out a lot of things. Eventually we’ll turn around our team.”

SLU is near the point where all of its NCAA Tournament chances will rest with how the conference schedule and tournament play out. That’s not how most expected the season to play out.

The Billikens have a week to prepare for their next game against Drake.

“To be the team we want to be we have to get some guys playing better and have to make some adjustments,” Ford said. “Our backs are against the wall. We have to see what we’re made of. We’ve been here before.”