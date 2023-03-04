The lengthy list of honorees on senior night at St. Louis University said a lot about the experience packed into the Billikens’ roster that took the court at Chaifetz Arena for the last time Friday night.

As college basketball goes, this group is long in the tooth. Or to put it more succinctly, the Billikens are old.

In theory, that should be an advantage in pressure situations. It probably didn’t hurt in a 65-61 win over Dayton in the final tuneup for the Atlantic 10 tournament next week in Brooklyn.

“You never stop learning, and I don’t know if I’ve ever coached a team quite this old,” SLU coach Travis Ford said. “But lately, I think experience has helped us a little bit. We’ve learned hopefully a lot that can help us be our best right now. It’s different coaching a team this old. It’s been a little bit different.”

A team with 24- and 23-year-olds that has seen a few leads disappear held up well to record its 20th win of the season.

SLU and Dayton started the season as co-favorites in the A-10 but are now in a tie for second that the Flyers win via tiebreaker. The Billikens will wait for results of Saturday’s games to find out if they are the third or fourth seed for the conference tournament.

The Billikens (20-11 overall, 12-6 in the A-10) might not have executed well enough to challenge for the title, but Ford said the mentality has been right recently.

Everyone in the program is looking for a reason for hope entering the tournament, where the Billikens would need three wins for an NCAA Tournament berth.

“In timeouts, instead of coach drawing something up, we talk among each other about what we need to do,” senior Javonte Perkins said. “He says, ‘You’re the ones out there playing.’ He gives us freedom to talk.”

All of those years of cumulative experience showed on the court as everyone made a fairly significant contribution.

Perkins, who maxed out his eligibility, had 17 points and two clutch free throws. Javon Pickett had nine rebounds and Jake Forrester had six. Francis Okoro had 10 points and nine rebounds, and his defense helped limit Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II.

“He’s a great player and you’ve seen what he’s done all season,” Okoro said. “My mentality was to make him uncomfortable a little bit. My teammates helped and I didn’t want to get in foul trouble.”

After a six-game win streak, SLU was up and down the remainder of the season, splitting its final 10 games. That included a loss at Dayton by 14 points in the Billikens’ second-lowest scoring game of the season.

Looking for glimmers of hope, Ford said he has not been upset by the team’s approach to games, even if the execution hasn’t been consistent.

“We’re going to take two days off and move forward,” he said. “I think we’ve been playing really good basketball the last two weeks. We’ve had the right mentality. Even in the games we didn’t win the mentality was right.”

A full house saw the Billikens open a 10-point lead in the second half and then hold on after the Flyers got within two points on several occasions. Although turnovers and bad shots by SLU helped Dayton make its run, the Billikens had enough answers.

After the Flyers scored six straight points to get within 57-54, Okoro scored on a putback. Dayton then pulled within two and Gibson Jimerson hit a jumper. At 61-59, Okoro scored again inside.

That was enough to hold on after Dayton rallied with the help of five 3-pointers.

“The biggest thing we wanted was to hold down their 3s,” Ford said. “We did a great job in the first half.”