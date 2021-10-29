St. Louis native, SLU all-century team member Bob Ferry dies at 84

St. Louis native Bob Ferry, who had success at every level of basketball starting at Cleveland High and St. Louis University, died this week at 84 in Annapolis, Md.
Ferry played 10 seasons in the NBA, battling the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell, after being selected in the draft by the St. Louis Hawks in 1959.
He went on to become general manager of the Washington Bullets and was named the league’s executive of the year twice. The Bullets won a championship during his tenure in 1978.
Ferry, who was a 6-foot-8 center, returned to St. Louis in 2015 when SLU celebrated its all-century team and he was honored as a legend of the Atlantic 10, despite never playing in that conference, because of SLU’s association.
Ferry averaged 22.2 points in his final season with the Billikens and was an All-American. He remains on several of SLU’s all-time leader lists, including 10th on the career rebound list at 8.9 per game, and is one of four players honored with a banner hanging in Chaifetz Arena.
News of his death first was revealed by Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. on Wednesday night.
“Obviously he and his family, dear to my parents and the Unseld family, to the Wizards’ organization, and we want to just wish him and his family the bst, keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” Unseld said.
Ferry is a Wizards legend. The team reached the playoffs in 13 of his 17 seasons as GM and reached the NBA Finals three times. He resigned in 1990 and the franchise has reached the postseason only 10 times since.
He was born in St. Louis on May 31, 1937. He had two sons – Danny, who played in three Final Fours with Duke and in the NBA for 13 seasons, and Bob Jr. who played at Harvard.