St. Louis native, SLU all-century team member Bob Ferry dies at 84

St. Louis native Bob Ferry, who had success at every level of basketball starting at Cleveland High and St. Louis University, died this week at 84 in Annapolis, Md.

Ferry played 10 seasons in the NBA, battling the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell, after being selected in the draft by the St. Louis Hawks in 1959.

He went on to become general manager of the Washington Bullets and was named the league’s executive of the year twice. The Bullets won a championship during his tenure in 1978.

Ferry, who was a 6-foot-8 center, returned to St. Louis in 2015 when SLU celebrated its all-century team and he was honored as a legend of the Atlantic 10, despite never playing in that conference, because of SLU’s association.

Ferry averaged 22.2 points in his final season with the Billikens and was an All-American. He remains on several of SLU’s all-time leader lists, including 10th on the career rebound list at 8.9 per game, and is one of four players honored with a banner hanging in Chaifetz Arena.

News of his death first was revealed by Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. on Wednesday night.