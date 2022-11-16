St. Louis U. reverses trend from last year by holding off Memphis in final minutes

Lost leads and squandered opportunities became a theme of St. Louis University’s nonconference last season when double-digit advantages in the second half disappeared with regularity.

With Memphis having failed to make up ground in the second half Tuesday, a 14-point lead with under four minutes remaining seemed safe. It was, just barely.

“We experienced that a lot with big leads and letting them go,” guard Yuri Collins said. “I’m sure that was running through our heads. We didn’t say anything to each other, but we aren’t letting a game like that go. We buckled down.”

The Billikens held on for a 90-84 win at Chaifetz Arena after seeing Memphis pull within two points with 42 seconds left. SLU (3-0) scored its final 13 points at the free-throw line in a less-than-perfect finish.

But the Billikens were sharp for most of the first 36 minutes and that was enough for them to post a key win in a series of what will be tough challenges.

“It wasn’t pretty but that’s a really good offensive team,” coach Travis Ford said. “We fed into it a little when their pressure picked up. Last year we talked extensively about how we didn’t finish some games. History is good for that. Our guys haven’t forgotten that. There’s still work to be done to finish better. I’m glad we were able to finish at all.”

While Memphis was on the attack to finish the game, the Billikens had to settle for free throws in the last six minutes when they weren’t taking ill-advised shots or turning the ball over.

Collins had 22 points and nine assists and had a career-high 12 free throws on 14 attempts. He made eight in a row in the final six minutes.

The lead looked similar to those SLU held in the second half against Belmont, Alabama-Birmingham and Auburn last season only to lose. Even with the double-digit lead, Collins and the Billikens continued to push the tempo against the Tigers, something the veteran point guard insisted on doing.

“Give them credit for speeding us up a little,” he said. “We were still going to play fast. Getting in transition is how we were scoring, so we weren’t going to stop no matter what the lead was. When we got a rebound we were still going to push it. We missed some shots at the end we were making at the beginning. But we were playing our game. I’ll take that any day.”

Ford had a bit of a different take because of some decisions the Billikens made.

On a couple of occasions, players rushed as they attacked the basket and took difficult shots against taller defenders. SLU also had some turnovers against the pressure as Gibson Jimerson was called for a backcourt violation and Collins and Javon Pickett miscommunicated on a pass that went out of bounds.

“We want to take what the defense gives us,” Ford said. “We don’t want to go against 6-10, 6-11 guys. We don’t want to slow it down. We still want to play to win. But you’ve also got to make good decisions. Sometimes you play into the other team’s hands. We did that.”

In building the lead in the second half, SLU had some notable performances.

Francis Okoro overcame foul trouble to play a smart second half that included good defense and rebounding as he finished with 11 boards and was able to stay on the floor without fouling.

Sincere Parker saw his most notable minutes of the season and scored eight points, showing an ability to get to the basket and create shots around big defenders.

Jimerson had 18 points and contributed an impressive sequence when he grabbed a defensive rebound, flipped the ball to Collins and then ran the floor to get a return pass that resulted in a layup.

“They were face guarding me a little,” Jimerson said. “I went through that a lot last year and got used to it. When they guard me like that, something else is going to open up. If they pay that attention, we make them pay in other ways.”

Ford said he felt the Billikens were tired in the final two minutes as they were trying to hold on. Memphis had possession with a chance to tie the game or take the lead in the final minute.

“We gave them second shots and they scored,” he said. “They got offensive rebounds kicked out for 3s. I think we were a little gassed. But I felt we were in pretty good shape and thought we’d be OK.”