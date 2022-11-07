St. Louisan Jordan Goodwin is perfect in scoring a career-best 17 points for the Wizards

Metro East native and St. Louis U. product Jordan Goodwin scored a career-best 17 points Monday night for the Washington Wizards, who handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss, 108-100.

Goodwin shot 7 of 7 from the floor to go along with 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks and a team-best plus-10.

According to the team and Elias Sports, Goodwin is just the fifth player in NBA history since at least 1954 to shoot 100% with at least 7 baskets made with seven or fewer games played.

His teammates appreciated his effort.

"He's a dog," Washington's Corey Kispert said. "He goes out there, he's a problem on defense. He makes the right play on offense. He didn't try to play out of himself. That's what the recipe is for making the most of your opportunity.

"I love Jordan. I'm so happy that he's doing everything that he's doing because no one deserves it more."

St. Louisan Bradley Beal, of Washington, missed his second straight game Monday while in the NBA's health and safety protocols.