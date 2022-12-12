St. Louisan Jordan Goodwin matches a Larry Hughes feat in a stat-stuffing weekend

Former St. Louis U. and Belleville Althoff star Jordan Goodwin continues to leave his mark in the NBA.

After scoring a career-high 19 points Friday for the slumping Wizards, he added 17 more the following night.

GOOOOODY 🔥



📊 17 PTS, 5 STL, 4 AST pic.twitter.com/gRJdd0S6GF — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 11, 2022

In typical Goodwin-esque fashion, he stuffed the stat sheet, tallying a career-high five steals Friday and topping that with six more Saturday.

This feat made him the first Wizards player to record five or more steals in back-to-back games since fellow St. Louisan and Billiken Larry Hughes did so in 2005.

Goodwin said he was a sophomore in high school when he first met Hughes during his recruitment by St. Louis U.

"Once I committed (to SLU), he's always been somebody in my corner," Goodwin said in the postgame press conference. "That man was at almost every single home game for all four years when I was at St. Louis."

Goodwin's total stats for the two weekend games: 36 points, 11 steals, 9 assists and 8 rebounds.

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. had good things to say about Goodwin after Saturday's game.

"He had another good night defensively. His hand activity, his physicality, he's doing a terrific job," Unseld said. "The minutes are there and I think he's taking full advantage of them."

Goodwin is on a two-way contract with Washington this season, a type of deal that allows him to play for the Wizards or be sent down to the G League, the NBA's developmental league.

The Wizards have lost six straight games and host Brooklyn on Monday night at 6 p.m. (St. Louis time).