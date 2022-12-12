 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louisan Jordan Goodwin matches a Larry Hughes feat in a stat-stuffing weekend

  • 0
Wizards Pacers Basketball

Wizards guard Jordan Goodwin, right, steals the ball from Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith during the second half Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Indianapolis.

 Darron Cummings, AP Photo

Former St. Louis U. and Belleville Althoff star Jordan Goodwin continues to leave his mark in the NBA.

After scoring a career-high 19 points Friday for the slumping Wizards, he added 17 more the following night.

In typical Goodwin-esque fashion, he stuffed the stat sheet, tallying a career-high five steals Friday and topping that with six more Saturday.

This feat made him the first Wizards player to record five or more steals in back-to-back games since fellow St. Louisan and Billiken Larry Hughes did so in 2005.

Goodwin said he was a sophomore in high school when he first met Hughes during his recruitment by St. Louis U.

"Once I committed (to SLU), he's always been somebody in my corner," Goodwin said in the postgame press conference. "That man was at almost every single home game for all four years when I was at St. Louis."

People are also reading…

Goodwin's total stats for the two weekend games: 36 points, 11 steals, 9 assists and 8 rebounds.

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. had good things to say about Goodwin after Saturday's game.

"He had another good night defensively. His hand activity, his physicality, he's doing a terrific job," Unseld said. "The minutes are there and I think he's taking full advantage of them."

Goodwin is on a two-way contract with Washington this season, a type of deal that allows him to play for the Wizards or be sent down to the G League, the NBA's developmental league.

The Wizards have lost six straight games and host Brooklyn on Monday night at 6 p.m. (St. Louis time).

On this week’s episode of the Off The Bench podcast (pres. Alibaba Group), Jordan Goodwin joins NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller to talk about his path the NBA, playing on Bradley Beal’s AAU team, becoming a father and much more.

🎥 #DCAboveAll #Wizards #DCFamily

📲 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗨𝗦 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟

𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗘𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗞 → https://www.facebook.com/Wizards

𝗧𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗥 → https://twitter.com/WashWizards

𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗠 → https://www.instagram.com/washwizards/

𝗧𝗜𝗞𝗧𝗢𝗞 → https://www.tiktok.com/@wash_wizards

𝗦𝗡𝗔𝗣𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗧 → https://www.snapchat.com/add/washwizards

𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗭𝗔𝗥𝗗𝗦 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗧

💻 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲: https://www.nba.com/wizards

📱 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗺𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗽𝗽: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/washington-wizards/id518100653

𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗣 𝗪𝗜𝗭𝗔𝗥𝗗𝗦

🎟 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗧𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀: https://www.ticketmaster.com/washington-wizards-tickets/artist/806042?home_away=home&amp;CAMEFROM=CFC_WWIZ_VIDEO_YOUTUBE_2223SGB

🛒 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽 𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗵: https://shop.monumentalsportsnetwork.com/
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Mizzou! Kansas! Memories of a rivalry now renewed on the court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News