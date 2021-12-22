Stu Durando's memorable stories from 2021: SLU athletes overcome challenges and men's soccer at the NCAA Tournament

My job at the Post-Dispatch creates two disparate times of the year, which allows me to do two things I love: beat writing and feature writing.
St. Louis University always provides a multitude of storylines, but often it’s the personalities that are the most intriguing and this year that continued to be true. SLU dealt with many somber moments, most notably the death of basketball assistant coach Ford Stuen. Additionally, the men’s and women’s basketball teams dealt with long COVID layoffs and the loss of key players to ACL injuries.
But there were also uplifting stories that I was fortunate to document, reflecting the highs and lows that sports can bring.
Away from SLU I write about an array of sports and this year that included the U.S. gymnastics trials, PGA Tour Champions, the Cardinals, a variety of motorsports, track and field, rugby, soccer and Olympic sports.
These are the stories that stood out to me in 2021 for a variety of reasons:
1. Talking to Lakeshia Finch was a highlight of the year. She was paralyzed in a restaurant shooting in 2020 and honored at the annual Festival of Miles. Her spirit and positive attitude are a bright spot in an otherwise difficult situation. Read the story.
2. Fred Thatch Jr. has been through a lot during his time at SLU, including an illness that became difficult to diagnose and erased an entire season. His ability to graduate in just three years amid the challenges was a portrait of perseverance. Read the story.
3. It had been seven years since the SLU men’s soccer team reached the NCAA Tournament. The Billikens made up for lost time by reaching the Elite Eight and along the way had arguably the best atmosphere for a SLU sporting event in 2021 with a record crowd for a second-round game. Read the story.
4. Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French became friends at SLU and then became roommates and record-breaking players for the Billikens. In the final days of their SLU relationship, they talked about the bond they had developed. Read the story.
5. Colleen Young became an elite swimmer despite being legally blind. She talked about the challenges before competing in the Paralympics in Tokyo and was one of three local Paralympians I wrote about during their path to the games. Read the story.