Stu Durando's memorable stories from 2021: SLU athletes overcome challenges and men's soccer at the NCAA Tournament

My job at the Post-Dispatch creates two disparate times of the year, which allows me to do two things I love: beat writing and feature writing.

St. Louis University always provides a multitude of storylines, but often it’s the personalities that are the most intriguing and this year that continued to be true. SLU dealt with many somber moments, most notably the death of basketball assistant coach Ford Stuen. Additionally, the men’s and women’s basketball teams dealt with long COVID layoffs and the loss of key players to ACL injuries.

But there were also uplifting stories that I was fortunate to document, reflecting the highs and lows that sports can bring.

Away from SLU I write about an array of sports and this year that included the U.S. gymnastics trials, PGA Tour Champions, the Cardinals, a variety of motorsports, track and field, rugby, soccer and Olympic sports.

These are the stories that stood out to me in 2021 for a variety of reasons: