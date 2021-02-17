The night Billikens hockey rocked the Arena and set an NCAA attendance record

Albus figured it would be about the same as Friday night's 11,295, which had set a St. Louis U. high for a non-tournament game.

What prompted 15,348 persons to show up last night?

One factor was that this was the last hockey game at which St. Louis U.'s all-sports coupons could be used. The coupons, sold in books of 30 for $40, are good for any Billiken hockey, basketball or soccer game (excluding tournaments ) and many purchasers apparently decided to bring a gang with their remaining tickets.

"And the nice weather helped," Albus said. "And the fact that Monday is a school holiday for a lot of kids. And the fact that we won 6-5 in overtime Friday night."

For Albus and Selman, the big audience solidified their belief that St. Louis U. hockey has arrived as one of the major sports attractions in the city after just four years of existence.

"By coming out tonight like they did," said senior Nestic, "I think the fans were showing us their gratitude for establishing this program the way we did."

He grinned and added, "We should get into the NCAA finals on crowds alone."