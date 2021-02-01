The night the Jennings Giant brought out the biggest basketball crowd St. Louis had ever seen

On Feb. 1, 1946: Oklahoma A&M beat St. Louis U., 39-27, before what was then the largest basketball crowd in the city's history, 13,386. Bob Kurland, of Jennings, known as the Jennings Giant and acclaimed as college basketball's best big man, scored 22 points for the Aggies, who won their second consecutive NCAA championship that season. Here was our original coverage.
If Ray Blake saw red in his sleep last night, he was neither infuriated nor necessarily dreaming in technicolor. The Washington University basketball coach probably was having a nightmare in which big Bob Kurland, the hardwood's Leaning Tower of Pisa, swished through field goals abundantly against the Bears.
That could happen to the Hilltoppers tonight, all right, for last night the red-haired giant from Jennings proved to the largest basketball crowd in the city's history 13,836, to be exact, unless the seven - foot Kurland was counted twice that his All-America reputation wasn't built on such flimsy evidence as press clippings.
Filled out now, husky for a young man so tall, the long-legged lad from St. Louis county played the full 40 minutes at The Arena as the Oklahoma Aggies, gripping first place in the Missouri Valley in their quest for a tenth conference championship in 12 years, defeated the freshman - dominated Billikens of St. Louis University, 39 to 27, in the first game of a doubleheader,
Washington rallied to beat Tulsa, 40 to 30 in the other game.
Yes, unhappy things spelled Kurland could happen to the Bears in the second twinbill this evening, a program at Washington's Field House to be opened by an 8 o'clock game between St. Louis and Tulsa, for that altitudinous redhead definitely is no freak. He's agile for his size, co-ordinated and as important to the Aggies as discharge points to a soldier overseas.
Against the Billikens, as Hank Iba's Cowpokes gained their twelfth consecutive victory, including four straight in the Valley, Kurland scored 22 points, more than half the Aggies' output. Moreover, he was the keystone of a defense so tightly knit tnat St. Louis just couldn't drive in for the close, shots vital to victory.
The Billikens only hope was to pop away from medium to far out distances and they weren't too successful. Those rascals, the Aggies, played the game expected of them. They were out to win by retaining possession of the ball, working it in carefully off their revolving attack, with Kurland their play-maker, and that combination did not call for crazy-quilt capers.
The national champions, beaten only once in 15 games this season, took only 55 shots. But so well wsa their deliberate attack blended with the defense that St. Louis got only 54 tries. In the first game, just by way of contrast, Tulsa took 79 shots from the floor and Washington 74.
St. Louis's big hope was that 6-foot 8-inch Ed Macauley, the frail freshman center, who appeared to be a refugee from Singer's midgets in comparison with Kurland, could stop Big Bob on the Aggies' famed post plays at the pivot line. However, when Macauley had him bottled, Kurland fed the ball back to an Aggie, always free. And when the Jennings giant saw his chance, he took the soft, arched pass from one of his busy bees and, pivoting, hooked the ball into the basket. Or, fouled, he toed the free-throw line and made good, sinking six of seven charity shots.
Now and then, too, he tipped in a rebound shot by draping a big hand over the basket, belting the ball through the mesh.
Some basketball player, that Kurland, and for the Aggies he meant no more than Carl Hubbell did to New York's baseball Giants where, so facetiously, yet accurately. King Carl was called Bill Terry's meal ticket.