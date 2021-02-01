The night the Jennings Giant brought out the biggest basketball crowd St. Louis had ever seen

Washington rallied to beat Tulsa, 40 to 30 in the other game.

Yes, unhappy things spelled Kurland could happen to the Bears in the second twinbill this evening, a program at Washington's Field House to be opened by an 8 o'clock game between St. Louis and Tulsa, for that altitudinous redhead definitely is no freak. He's agile for his size, co-ordinated and as important to the Aggies as discharge points to a soldier overseas.

Against the Billikens, as Hank Iba's Cowpokes gained their twelfth consecutive victory, including four straight in the Valley, Kurland scored 22 points, more than half the Aggies' output. Moreover, he was the keystone of a defense so tightly knit tnat St. Louis just couldn't drive in for the close, shots vital to victory.

The Billikens only hope was to pop away from medium to far out distances and they weren't too successful. Those rascals, the Aggies, played the game expected of them. They were out to win by retaining possession of the ball, working it in carefully off their revolving attack, with Kurland their play-maker, and that combination did not call for crazy-quilt capers.