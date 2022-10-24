Travis Ford expresses disappointment in SLU's basketball exhibition performance

Travis Ford has spent plenty of time recently contemplating potential combinations of players and imagining how they will work to further St. Louis University’s vast offensive potential.

More and more, however, he is fixated on defensive combos, not only in terms of stopping opponents but feeding SLU’s scoring.

Some of that mindset leading into an exhibition game Monday night against Missouri-St. Louis had to do with Javonte Perkins being unavailable to play as he recovers from an ankle sprain.

Some stems from what Ford has theorized could be a defense that is as good as the offense. But Ford left an 81-58 SLU win at Chaifetz Arena with a feeling of disappointment, and it wasn’t only the defense.

“It wasn’t very good,” he said. “We need to be better. There was a lot of gambling and we were undisciplined a bit. Being aggressively solid is good enough. We’ve got a long way to go. We have a chance to be good, especially that starting five should have been elite. We’ll get there but there are a lot of areas we have to be better.”

SLU has two Atlantic 10 preseason all-defensive players in Yuri Collins and Francis Okoro. Ford also considers Javon Pickett an “elite” defender and said Fred Thatch Jr. should be “an All-American defender.”

The Billikens held the Tritons to 24 points and 26% shooting in the first half but things broke down more in the second half. UMSL ended up scoring more points off of turnovers than SLU.

That combined with a measly nine free-throw attempts compared to UMSL’s 18 left Ford with a bad taste in his mouth.

“That’s not the mentality we need to play with,” he said. “We have a chance to be a really good team, and sitting here Oct. 24 we need to be playing better. Not playing our best. We’re not trying to be world beaters today, but we need to be playing better than we are.”

It wasn’t that the outcome ever was in doubt. SLU used an early 20-2 run to open a big lead that grew to 27 points. But ultimately, a lot of the statistics didn’t turn out the way Ford expects when the Billikens are sharp.

Guard Gibson Jimerson didn’t have as much concern about the defense as Ford because UMSL’s players and their tendencies were completely unknown.

“This was interesting because we didn’t know a lot about them,” he said. “We didn’t know their personnel, so we had to feel it out as we went along. Just keeping our man above us and not giving up 3s was the emphasis on defense.”

The Billikens relied heavily on 3-pointers, as is expected. Even without Perkins, they attempted 27 and made 11.

Sincere Parker started the game hot, making his first four shots with three 3-pointers. Jimerson caught up by making four, and they both finished with 15 points.

And while Ford knows that perimeter shooting will be a strength, he expects the Billikens to find a balance. He viewed the inability to get the ball inside more frequently to play inside out as a negative.

“I thought we got a little comfortable shooting 3s,” he said. “We weren’t putting pressure on the paint. You can’t float around the 3-point line the whole time. That happens when you have early success from the 3-point line. A huge product was we shot nine free throws and they shot 18. That might be one of the most disappointing stats.”

The game was the only exhibition SLU will play before starting the season against Murray State on Nov. 7. The Billikens will play a “secret scrimmage” against Bradley before the start of the season.

Some stats showed that SLU pretty much had its way with UMSL. The Billikens outshot the Tritons 52.5% to 33% and outrebounded them 44-29. But Ford will be looking for a good deal more the next two weeks.

“We did a few good things,” he said. “That’s why you play exhibitions and scrimmages – to figure out what you need to work on. There were a lot of things I’ve been seeing in practice where we’ve got to get better that showed themselves tonight. We made some 3s and that was the only difference in the game.”