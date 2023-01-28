Travis Ford's foul protection tactic pays dividends in SLU win at Davidson

The enforcement of the rule – albeit unwritten -- has become virtually unbendable for Travis Ford, but there is a fine line he sometimes walks when it comes to deciding if he should stay the course.

St. Louis University players have been taking a seat on the bench after picking up a second foul in the first half as long as Ford has coached the Billikens. More often than not, that’s where they stay until after halftime.

For the second straight game, Ford was joined by several players Friday night at Davidson. Javonte Perkins spent 16 minutes sitting. Yuri Collins and Francis Okoro joined him later in the half. There they stayed.

SLU survived to trail by four points at the break. Returned to full strength, the Billikens outlasted the Wildcats in the second half for a 74-70 win that pushed them into a tie for first place in the Atlantic 10.

“It’s all based on the score and if we hang in there,” Ford said. “If it would have got to eight or 10 (behind), I would have put a couple of guys back in. I was prepared to do that. But we’ve had some decent second halves, so we try to just get there. I’ve got confidence in the guys I put in to get us to halftime.”

The Billikens faced a similar situation in their previous game when four players had two fouls and stayed on the bench at Loyola-Chicago while the available group of players pushed them to a halftime lead.

This time the lead was more difficult to obtain, but a late mini surge allowed SLU (15-6 overall, 7-1 in the A-10) to post its sixth consecutive win and first ever at Belk Arena.

Yuri Collins returned from foul purgatory to finish with 12 points and 10 assists, most of both coming in the final 20 minutes. Javonte Perkins rebounded from his rest to score 13 and hit some big shots.

“I get a little frustrated, but it’s coach’s decision,” Collins said. “For sure we’ve got a lot of options. We’ve got guards who can handle the ball, so I was confident things would play out well.”

Perkins and Francis Okoro finished with four fouls, but Ford was able to keep the players he wanted on the court much of the second half by playing it safe in the first.

Javon Pickett largely stayed out of foul trouble and had a huge impact on the game offensively. He worked free in the lane time after time and converted several high-lofting floaters, some on assists from Collins, to score 14 points.

It was an added dimension to the offense in a game that SLU made eight 3-pointers spread among five players.

“I’ve been working on them lately again, just trying to get that down pat and today they were falling,” Pickett said. “In the second half on the screen and roll, we were finding they weren’t switching so I was able to roll and be in the lane and knock those down.”

SLU had to overcome what were mostly sub-par defensive and rebounding efforts to stay in the game. Davidson riddled the Billikens with plays off the dribble and cuts for layups. The Wildcats also hung with SLU on the boards most of the game.

In a style similar to other wins this season, the Billikens clamped down in the final five minutes to get needed stops and rebounds, holding Davidson to 39% shooting.

“We knew we were going to take their best,” Ford said. “We ran a lot of different stuff trying to get guys in different positions. I thought we couldn’t get defensive stops because of the foul trouble. We weren’t as aggressive as we wanted to be. But we got late-game stops and rebounds that were really important.”

SLU built a 10-point lead early by making its first eight shots before Davidson rallied for the halftime lead.

The Billikens finally were able to generate some separation with a small 6-0 run led by Collins, who set up baskets by Perkins and Jake Forrester. Pickett then maneuvered in the lane for a bucket that made it 68-62.

The decisive play came when Davidson missed a shot with a chance to tie the game with under 30 seconds left. The Wildcats tried to trap Pickett bringing the ball up in the backcourt but before they could get a 10-second violation, Pickett spotted Collins streaking down the opposite sideline all alone for a layup.

SLU has won four of five conference road games and will finished the first half of the A-10 schedule with a game at Fordham on Tuesday. That will leave the Billikens with three road games in their final nine regular-season games.

“You hope to build confidence (on the road) but I don’t want to get too comfortable,” Ford said. “We put so much into every single game. You’d think they have some confidence but Tuesday is a whole new challenge.”