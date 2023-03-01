Any remaining hopes St. Louis University had of winning the Atlantic 10 regular season championship were doused Tuesday night by VCU, which used a sellout crowd at the Siegel Center to capture that crown for itself.
VCU trumped SLU’s veteran lineup with athleticism that created a layup/dunk line on offense and forced 20 turnovers by the Billikens, who fell 79-67 in Richmond, Va.
“They forced us into a lot of turnovers and we took tough shots we didn’t make. The stat sheet says it all,” SLU coach Travis Ford said. “We got outrebounded and didn’t shoot a high percentage. We hung in there a long time, even when I didn’t think we were playing well.”
There was no bouncing back when the Rams spent the final 10 minutes scoring on nothing but layups, dunks and free throws to wipe out SLU’s final lead of the game.
The Billikens (19-11 overall, 11-6 A-10) fell into fourth place with one game remaining, against Dayton on Friday at Chaifetz Arena. They played without starter Francis Okoro, who was out with an illness.
Jake Forrester made up for his absence with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. But SLU had too many other problems it couldn't fix.
VCU (23-7, 14-3) scored 52 points in the paint, had six players score in double figures and did damage with 17 layups and seven dunks.
“VCU is a very athletic team,” SLU forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. said. “We just gave them too many points in the paint. It’s our fault. It was their athleticism and allowing them to get in the paint when we shouldn’t.”
Besides turnovers, SLU got into foul trouble in the second half, allowing the Rams to get to the free-throw line on top of the easy baskets they were getting.
The Billikens held VCU guard Ace Baldwin to four points in the first half after he scored 37 in the first meeting in St. Louis. However, he started the second half by getting into the lane for two early buckets and added another moments later as the Rams recaptured the lead.
SLU tried switching defenders on Baldwin throughout the game with Gibson Jimerson, Yuri Collins and Larry Hughes Jr. taking turns. He was held to 12 points, but the Rams had others who could attack and score.
St. Louis native Nick Kern did much of the damage for the Rams down the stretch and finished with 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting. His flurry of late scoring fueled VCU’s momentum.
“They feed off that (crowd) energy, but you should never let a crowd dictate how you play,” Forrester said. “But it was definitely loud in there, for sure.”
Forrester played 30 minutes in Okoro’s absence. He didn’t commit a foul in the first half but was whistled for three in the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Billikens were called for 15 fouls in the final 20 minutes and ended up being outscored at the line 19-8.
“We were up four at half and then it’s 8-1 in fouls (in the second),” Ford said. “I’m not saying whether we did or didn’t foul, but it makes it hard and took some aggressiveness away.”
SLU can still finish third, fourth or fifth in the A-10. It is possible that games played Wednesday night in the conference could result in the Billikens clinching at least fourth and a double bye in the conference tournament.
5 things to know about St. Louis University Billikens head coach Travis Ford
Photos: St. Louis U. basketball falls at Virginia Commonwealth
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two as Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) goes up for two as VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) goes up for two during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two as Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) goes up for two as Saint Louis guard Javon Pickett (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Zeb Jackson (2) goes up for two as Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) goes up for two as Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward David Shriver (35) and Saint Louis center Mouhamadou Cissé (35) go for a rebound during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) goes up for two as Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two as Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) goes up for two as Saint Louis guard Javon Pickett (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) grabs a rebound during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) celebrates with one of his coaches after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) celebrates after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) celebrates his dunk during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) celebrates after dunking during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) celebrates after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) celebrates his dunk during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward David Shriver (35) blocks a Saint Louis forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. (22) shot during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU player celebrates with fans after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU player hoist the A-10 trophy after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) celebrates after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) goes up for two as VCU forward David Shriver (35) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) celebrates with forward Jamir Watkins (0) after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) celebrates after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) makes a pass as VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) and forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) defend during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Jayden Nunn celebrates during Rams' A-10 clinching victory over Saint Louis. He was among six double-figure scorers for VCU.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) celebrates with VCU guard Josh Banks (33) after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two past Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) goes up for two as VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward David Shriver (35) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU player hoist the A-10 trophy after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) celebrates with teammates after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU players, including Ace Baldwin (center) and Jamir Watkins (0), celebrate after beating Saint Louis at the Siegel Center to win the Atlantic 10 regular-season championship. It’s the Rams’ first A-10 regular-season title since 2018-19.
SHABAN ATHUMAN photos, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) celebrates with forward Jamir Watkins (0) after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jayden Nunn steals the ball from Saint Louis' Larry Hughes Jr. Nunn scored 12 points.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU’s Brandon Johns Jr. (right) steals the ball from Saint Louis’ Javonte Perkins. Johns finished with 11 points, one of six VCU players to score in double figures. He also had 3 of the Rams’ 14 steals.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jalen DeLoach scores 2 of his 14 points during the first half. DeLoach 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Josh Banks (33) fouls Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) as he tries for two during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) gets trapped by the Saint Louis defense during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) shoots over Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) geos up for two as VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) is introduced before a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) loses the ball as VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford walks to his bench during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) goes up for two as Saint Louis forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. (22) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) fouls Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) as he tries to go for two during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) shoots over Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans watch as VCU is introduced before a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two as Saint Louis center Mouhamadou Cissé (35) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) shoots over Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) shoots as VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) defends with help from forward Jalen DeLoach (4) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) steals the ball from Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) blocks a VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) two point attempt during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) steals the ball from Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) waits to be introduced before a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) blocks a VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) two point attempt during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!