Any remaining hopes St. Louis University had of winning the Atlantic 10 regular season championship were doused Tuesday night by VCU, which used a sellout crowd at the Siegel Center to capture that crown for itself.

VCU trumped SLU’s veteran lineup with athleticism that created a layup/dunk line on offense and forced 20 turnovers by the Billikens, who fell 79-67 in Richmond, Va.

“They forced us into a lot of turnovers and we took tough shots we didn’t make. The stat sheet says it all,” SLU coach Travis Ford said. “We got outrebounded and didn’t shoot a high percentage. We hung in there a long time, even when I didn’t think we were playing well.”

There was no bouncing back when the Rams spent the final 10 minutes scoring on nothing but layups, dunks and free throws to wipe out SLU’s final lead of the game.

The Billikens (19-11 overall, 11-6 A-10) fell into fourth place with one game remaining, against Dayton on Friday at Chaifetz Arena. They played without starter Francis Okoro, who was out with an illness.

Jake Forrester made up for his absence with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. But SLU had too many other problems it couldn't fix.

VCU (23-7, 14-3) scored 52 points in the paint, had six players score in double figures and did damage with 17 layups and seven dunks.

“VCU is a very athletic team,” SLU forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. said. “We just gave them too many points in the paint. It’s our fault. It was their athleticism and allowing them to get in the paint when we shouldn’t.”

Besides turnovers, SLU got into foul trouble in the second half, allowing the Rams to get to the free-throw line on top of the easy baskets they were getting.

The Billikens held VCU guard Ace Baldwin to four points in the first half after he scored 37 in the first meeting in St. Louis. However, he started the second half by getting into the lane for two early buckets and added another moments later as the Rams recaptured the lead.

SLU tried switching defenders on Baldwin throughout the game with Gibson Jimerson, Yuri Collins and Larry Hughes Jr. taking turns. He was held to 12 points, but the Rams had others who could attack and score.

St. Louis native Nick Kern did much of the damage for the Rams down the stretch and finished with 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting. His flurry of late scoring fueled VCU’s momentum.

“They feed off that (crowd) energy, but you should never let a crowd dictate how you play,” Forrester said. “But it was definitely loud in there, for sure.”

Forrester played 30 minutes in Okoro’s absence. He didn’t commit a foul in the first half but was whistled for three in the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Billikens were called for 15 fouls in the final 20 minutes and ended up being outscored at the line 19-8.

“We were up four at half and then it’s 8-1 in fouls (in the second),” Ford said. “I’m not saying whether we did or didn’t foul, but it makes it hard and took some aggressiveness away.”

SLU can still finish third, fourth or fifth in the A-10. It is possible that games played Wednesday night in the conference could result in the Billikens clinching at least fourth and a double bye in the conference tournament.

