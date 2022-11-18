Warrington's dangerous throw-in generates game-winning goal for SLU men's soccer

After struggling to score goals in recent weeks, St. Louis University needed to use every weapon available Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

The Billikens matched their season-high for goals against a Division I opponent, using a penalty kick and even a throw-in to get the job done in a 4-2 overtime win over Memphis at Hermann Stadium.

A throw-in by Lane Warrington in the first overtime was the catalyst needed. His long toss from the sideline found Enzo Okpoye, whose header deflected off a defender and into the goal for the game-winner.

Warrington’s long throw-ins from the sideline often are as dangerous as corner kicks. In the OT, he made a sequence of three within two minutes, and the third, the longest of all of them, found Okpoye.

“At the end of a game when you have just a few minutes, you might as well keep pushing,” Warrington said. “I knew they were dangerous and just tried to put it in a good spot.”

The transfer from SMU said it’s a skill that just developed over time.

“I don’t know where it came from,” he said.

Okpoye said there is a method to the madness on the throw-ins.

“That’s a team secret,” he said. “What I can say is that we know where the ball is going to drop and have guys moving into the box. I happened to be one of those guys who could spot when the ball dropped. It went off the side of (the defender’s) face and sent it the other way. But if it wasn’t off him, I still think it would have dropped into the goal.”

The win earned the Billikens (12-4-3) a second-round game Sunday at Indiana, which is the 13th overall seed. The game will feature the two programs with the most NCAA Tournament appearances in history.

Seth Anderson scored in the first half on an assist by Mads Stistrup Petersen after SLU fell behind 1-0.

In the second half, John Klein drew a penalty kick and Alberto Suarez converted in the 76th minute. Klein was taken down by Memphis goalkeeper Colin Welsh as they pursued a loose ball slightly wide of the goal.

Jack Mika added a goal late in the second OT to seal the win.

The Billikens hadn’t scored more than one goal in the past four games.

“The way Memphis plays, they’re difficult to keep off the board with a very good attack,” SLU coach Kevin Kalish said. “The games will traditionally play more open because of their tactics. We knew it would be difficult to defend them for 90 minutes, but we were optimistic we could put some goals away.”

When Memphis showed up on the board as SLU’s opponent on Monday, there was an audibly uncomfortable reaction after the SLU women lost to Memphis in the first round days earlier. In a sport that uses geography for NCAA matchups, it made sense. Meanwhile, Missouri State went a bit north to play Creighton and ended up with a 2-1 loss.

SLU has played many times against Memphis, holding a 17-8-1 series lead before the latest meeting. The Billikens beat the Tigers 3-0 last season, and Memphis was making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2004.

SLU increased its pressure considerably over the last 15 minutes of the first half, creating multiple opportunities before Anderson’s goal.

Okpoye got his head on the ball after a Warrington throw in, directing it at Welsh who made the save, mishandled the ball and then dove on it before it could cross the line.

Stistrup Petersen created another chance moving across the box to his right and getting an open look at the goal. His shot was on frame and slicing right when Welsh laid out and got a hand on the ball to keep it from going into the right corner.

Memphis scored first when Gabriel Christensen was somehow able to direct a crossing pass through traffic that included six or seven SLU defenders. Eric Primo found the open left side of the goal for a 1-0 Tigers lead.

SLU was without defender Grady Easton due to an injury. Memphis was without forward Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos, who picked up a red card at the conclusion of the team's last game. He is tied for the Memphis lead with 16 points.