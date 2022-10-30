St. Louis University and Belleville Althoff High product Jordan Goodwin notched his best NBA game yet Sunday, filling up the stat sheet for Washington with 6 points on three-for-four shooting to go along with two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 18:20 of action in a 112-94 loss at Boston.

He was plus-8 in the game, the best total by a Wizards player Sunday. Goodwin could continue to see more action in the wake of a hamstring injury to Delon Wright. Wright is expected to be sidelined for several weeks.

The Celtics took advantage of cold shooting by St. Louisan Bradley Beal, who made just four of 16 shots.

Fellow St. Louis native Jayson Tatum had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, to help Boston avoid its third straight loss.