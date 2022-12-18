When the attitude turned positive, SLU turned the tables to beat Drake

Looking at the possibility of three consecutive losses for the first time since early 2019, Travis Ford saw a transformation among his players with eight minutes left against Drake on Saturday night.

The Billikens had dropped behind by nine points at Chaifetz Arena with no sign of anything changing.

It was during a timeout that the tone changed and that triggered a game-ending 16-2 run that gave the Billikens an 83-75 win over the Bulldogs.

“I think they finally drew a line and said enough is enough,” Ford said “I started hearing things in a timeout that you’re supposed to hear, not the other crap I’ve been hearing in timeouts. They started talking about things that we could do to make a difference in the game rather than things that don’t make a difference.”

Javon Pickett and Yuri Collins took charge down the stretch on offense, and SLU made its final 14 free throws to pull out the win after a long week of rigorous practices that coincided with final exams.

Pickett scored 12 of his 15 points in the final five minutes after scoring 12 in the previous 2 ½ games. Drake, meanwhile, went without a field goal for the final four minutes after building a nine-point lead midway through the second half.

Ford put the Billikens through three-hour practices on some days after losing consecutive games to Iona and Boise State.

“We had some hard days but went out there and had a great week,” Pickett said. “We had some days we looked very good, and that was competing on the defensive end. That’s what we wanted to focus on – be physical and get back to rebounding. We showed that toward the end.”

SLU (8-4) built a 10-point lead in the first half but it was gone by halftime as Drake (8-3) executed its offense with precision. The Bulldogs shot 46% and didn’t have a turnover before the break.

Nothing much changed in the first 10 minutes of the second half until Ford got a surprise and heard his players being supportive instead of critical.

“A lot of times you hear a lot of excuses: ‘That’s not my fault.’ ‘Why’d I come out of the game?’” Ford said. “I started hearing ‘We’re not losing this game,’ ‘You need to block out,’ ‘Set me a good screen and I’ll get open.’ Those things matter. When all you’ve got to lean on is each other, you have to have that attitude all the time. I think they did draw the line. Enough is enough.”

Five players scored in double figures, including Yuri Collins and Gibson Jimerson with 17 points. Jimerson reached 1,000 for his career after graduating Saturday morning.

SLU also saw Javonte Perkins and Francis Okoro have offensive breakthroughs, most notably in the first half when the Billikens went up 36-26. Perkins made three 3-pointers and a couple of smooth mid-range jumpers, finishing with 13 points, and Okoro hit his first four shots, ending with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Although he didn’t get a shot in the second half, Okoro was hard to take off the court as he contributed to the defensive effort in the final minutes especially.

“We looked at each other and said we had to finish,” Okoro said. “You could see the emotion on everyone’s face. You could see we had to play for each other. Nobody is going to feel sorry for you. You have to handle business and figure it out.”

Drake was the fifth team from the Missouri Valley Conference that SLU has faced if you count a “secret scrimmage” in the preseason against Bradley. The Billikens ended up beating all of them, including Murray State, Evansville and Southern Illinois-Carbondale.

The Billikens have one remaining nonconference game against SIU Edwardsville on Wednesday before starting Atlantic 10 play. The question that faces them is whether they can somehow bottle the final eight minutes against Drake and carry it forward.

“We haven’t gotten close to playing how we think we can,” Ford said. “Not even close. We’ve got so much more in us and we have to find it. We’re a solid team right now. We’ve gotten humbled here lately, no question. It’s in us. We have to get everybody going. Until then we have to learn to survive.”