Without Yuri Collins, SLU basketball pulls away in 2nd half to beat George Washington

For the second straight road game, the St. Louis men's basketball team was without a starter due to an illness.

This time it was point guard Yuri Collins and his national leading assist average that was sidelined at George Washington, where the Billikens were trying to keep pace with the Atlantic 10 leaders.

SLU used multiple players in Collins’ place and put together a run of 25 consecutive points to post an 81-74 win Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Javonte Perkins scored a season-high 27 points and was significant in running the offense, and Javon Pickett added 24 points off the bench. SLU emerged in a three-way tie for first place in the Atlantic 10 with Dayton and VCU.

After seeing a 17-point lead dwindle to two in the closing minutes, the Billikens swung the momentum down the stretch.

The Billikens (12-6 overall, 4-1 in the A-10) were badly outrebounded in the first half, and they trailed by three at the break. But they surged to outrebound the Colonials 35-32 as Jake Forrester pulled down 10 in the second half.

The Billikens opened the second half on a run like few others in recent memory as combined with scoring the final five points of the first half they outscored the Colonials 25-0 for a 56-39 lead. Perkins had nine points during the run.

Coach Travis Ford had players alternate running the point. He started Larry Hughes Jr. and SLU began pulling away with Perkins and then Pickett running the offense.

Although the SLU defense was porous in the first half, the Billikens were able to open a 31-25 lead with sharp shooting. They were making 3s and Perkins’ mid-range game was sharp.

But the Colonials went on a 14-0 run when James Bishop warmed up. He scored eight points in a short spurt, including a four-point play when he made a 3-pointer and added a free throw after being fouled by Terrence Hargrove Jr.

The Billikens had an uncharacteristically poor rebounding first half with GW controlling the boards 22-12. The Colonials had five offensive boards to none for the Billikens.