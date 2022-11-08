Yuri Collins starts the season with a near-perfect performance for St. Louis U. basketball

For Yuri Collins it was nearly the perfect start to a season that he wants to make better than 2021-22 in so many ways.

The St. Louis University point guard was noticed for leading the country in assists as a junior. He was criticized for leading the country in turnovers.

In SLU’s opening 91-68 win over Murray State, Collins found the perfect balance on offense, leading to a 14-assist, zero-mistake outing that will become the prototype — albeit unrealistic — for the rest of the season.

Collins did not have a game last season without a turnover. He did it Monday night while playing 33 minutes at a fairly fast pace. Fast but under control.

“We talk about pace all the time,” he said. “Murray State’s defense was different than we normally see. They tried to slow me down, and the first pass I normally have wasn’t there. So we had to get it reversed and back to me where I could break the defense down and make a play. So I felt like I played at the right pace.”

Overall, SLU had 23 assists with nine turnovers, numbers that coach Travis Ford is happy to accept.

The 14 assists were the second-most of Collins’ career behind his school-record 19 against Boston College last season. And it was the fourth time in 85 career games that he hasn’t had a turnover.

“He and I talked a little (Monday) and I told him not to feel like he has to do it all,” Ford said. “Sometimes I put that on him, probably. We expect so much out of Yuri. ... Just take what the defense gives. I thought his decision making was phenomenal. He could have had 25 assists. On some of his passes, the shots just didn’t go down.”

Collins worked one play with Gibson Jimerson with a bit of a decoy to create an open back-door cut for a Jimerson layup. He connected with Terrence Hargrove Jr. on a second-half alley-oop.

And there were a bunch of assists that developed out of hitting open shooters for 3-pointers, something that figures to remain consistent throughout the season.

Collins scored only eight points on 3-for-8 shooting and didn’t get a chance to test what he says is an improved 3-point shot and midrange pull-up. Most of his offense came on penetration and free-throw opportunities.

“I don’t think he looked for the shot a whole lot,” Ford said. “There will be games where he scores big and others he doesn’t. That’s what makes him great. But I’ve talked to him a lot the last month about putting pressure on the defense. Keep them honest with a burst of speed to the rim or pull-ups.”

SLU had plenty of offense for this night without Collins.

Javonte Perkins returned from his torn ACL to score 21 points, and Gibson Jimerson overcame a slow start with his shooting to add 20. As expected, the Billikens attempted plenty of 3s, firing 31 and making 10.

Perkins made four after a hot start and Jimerson also had four 3s. Ford at times seemed disgusted by shot selection from the arc but had no complaints afterward. Collins, meanwhile, rarely thinks those shots are ill advised.

“I feel with this team, I don’t care where we shoot or how,” he said. “If they shoot the ball, it’s a good shot. They can all shoot, so I’ve got all the confidence in the world. Coach might look at it like it’s shot too early, but in my mind, it’s a good shot.”

Collins and Javon Pickett gave the offense a boost with their ability to get to the rim and score as Pickett finished with 13 points to go with 13 rebounds. Jake Forrester also showed a nice touch around the basket in his bench minutes replacing Francis Okoro.

Ford said he didn’t feel the offense was overly sharp despite scoring 91 points. The Billikens missed 21 3-pointers. They missed 10 layups. But yet after going on an early 19-4 run, they weren’t really threatened.

“You saw glimpses, just glimpses of how good we think we can be,” Ford said. “Probably not 40 minutes or not even 30 minutes. I don’t know how many, maybe 15 minutes of it. Just glimpses.”