South Carolina vs. Georgia State football game time, live stream info

Eastern Illinois South Carolina Football

Eastern Illinois Panthers defensive back Russell Dandy (3) tackles South Carolina wide receiver Dakereon Joyner (5) during the first half of NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept.4, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr)

 Hakim Wright Sr.

The South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia State football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference contest in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday, Sept. 3. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET.

It is the season opener for both teams. 

South Carolina finished the 2021 season at 7-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Georgia State closed the 2021 season at 8-5 overall and 6-2 in the Sun Belt. 

How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia State football on live stream

Clemson South Carolina Football

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 30-0. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3

Location: Columbia, South Carolina 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+/SECN+)

ESPN+ broadcasters are scheduled to be Richard Cross (play-by-play) and Leger Douzable (analyst). 

Online radio broadcast: Georgia State radio broadcast

Georgia State terrestrial radio broadcast: WRAS-FM 88.5 

Shane Beamer is the South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach. Shawn Elliott is the Georgia State football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

