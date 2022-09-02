South Carolina vs. Georgia State football game time, live stream info

The South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia State football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference contest in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET.

It is the season opener for both teams.

South Carolina finished the 2021 season at 7-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Georgia State closed the 2021 season at 8-5 overall and 6-2 in the Sun Belt.

How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia State football on live stream

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3

Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+/SECN+)

ESPN+ broadcasters are scheduled to be Richard Cross (play-by-play) and Leger Douzable (analyst).

Online radio broadcast: Georgia State radio broadcast

Georgia State terrestrial radio broadcast: WRAS-FM 88.5

Shane Beamer is the South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach. Shawn Elliott is the Georgia State football head coach.

