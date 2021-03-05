Southern Illinois Carbondale season ends with loss to Loyola at MVC tournament

Playing without their top two scorers, Southern Illinois Carbondale was no match for 20th-ranked Loyola (Chicago), which dominated the game pretty much from the start and cruised to a 73-49 win in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament on Friday at Enterprise Center.
The Ramblers (22-4), who won the league title for the third time in four seasons and have already pretty much secured an NCAA Tournament bid, will face either Indiana State or Evansville in the semifinal at 12:05 on Saturday.
The one-sided win gave Loyola coach Porter Moser a chance to rest most of his regulars in the second half. Jacob Hutson, who averages six minutes and 2.9 points per game, led the Ramblers in scoring with 13 points, while Lucas Williamson and Braden Norris were the leaders among the starters, with 11. Cameron Krutwig, the conference player of the year, played just 21 minutes and had eight points and six rebounds.
The young Salukis, their season twice interrupted by COVID pauses, finish their season at 12-14. Anthony D'Avanzo led them with 18 points.
The Salukis, who already were without their top scorer, Marcus Domask, who has been out since January with a foot injury, added guard Lance Jones to the list after he hurt his ankle on Thursday night in the opening minutes of the Bradley game. While X-rays apparently turned up nothing, Jones was getting around on a scooter throughout the game. That meant a lot of work for the Salukis, as three players played the full 20 minutes in the first half and coach Bryan Mullins used only seven players.
Even at full strength, Southern Illinois was going to be in need of a miracle against the Ramblers, and from the start, it didn’t look like they would get one. Dalton Banks, who took over for Jones after the injury on Thursday, moved into the starting lineup, but the Salukis couldn’t solve the nation’s No. 1 defense. They missed their first seven shots and by the time they got their first basket more than five minutes into the game, they were behind 10-0.
That pretty much set the tone for the half, because once Southern Illinois started scoring – mostly via D’Avanzo, who had 12 points in the first half, almost twice his season average of 7.1 per game – the lead stayed in that neighborhood and seldom got any closer. The Salukis never got closer than seven points and a late 6-0 run just managed to get them back to 11.
Loyola led by 13 at the half and a 9-0 Rambler run early in the second got the lead to 22 at 46-24. With Loyola hitting 3s and SIUC not hitting much of anything, it was soon a done deal; Loyola’s lead got up to 29 six minutes into the second half.