Southern Illinois Carbondale season ends with loss to Loyola at MVC tournament

Playing without their top two scorers, Southern Illinois Carbondale was no match for 20th-ranked Loyola (Chicago), which dominated the game pretty much from the start and cruised to a 73-49 win in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament on Friday at Enterprise Center.

The Ramblers (22-4), who won the league title for the third time in four seasons and have already pretty much secured an NCAA Tournament bid, will face either Indiana State or Evansville in the semifinal at 12:05 on Saturday.

The one-sided win gave Loyola coach Porter Moser a chance to rest most of his regulars in the second half. Jacob Hutson, who averages six minutes and 2.9 points per game, led the Ramblers in scoring with 13 points, while Lucas Williamson and Braden Norris were the leaders among the starters, with 11. Cameron Krutwig, the conference player of the year, played just 21 minutes and had eight points and six rebounds.

The young Salukis, their season twice interrupted by COVID pauses, finish their season at 12-14. Anthony D'Avanzo led them with 18 points.