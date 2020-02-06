Sports commission bids on 51 NCAA events including basketball, soccer, hockey

Buoyed by the renovation of Enterprise Center and the impending construction of a soccer stadium, the St. Louis Sports Commission submitted this week a hefty package of bids for NCAA championship events.

Bids were made on 51 events covering four years, starting with the 2022-23 college season and ending with 2025-26.

The list includes NCAA Tournament first- and second-round basketball games and regionals at Enterprise, the men’s and women’s soccer College Cup at the new MLS stadium, the men’s and women’s Frozen Four and the wrestling championships.

The sports commission bid on different events for different years.

“It’s aggressive,” said sports commission vice president Chris Roseman. “We need to attract events to St. Louis. We need to be aggressive in our financial packages and in how we are going to promote. But we’re always aggressive and it’s why we’re successful.”

Other events being pursued include Division I women’s basketball regional, women’s gymnastics championships, D-I hockey regional, D-II wrestling championships, D-II volleyball, D-II women’s basketball, D-II men’s soccer, D-II women’s lacrosse and the D-II festival, which includes men’s and women’s soccer, men’s cross country, women’s volleyball and field hockey.