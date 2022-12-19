St. Louis natives are lighting it up for college basketball teams around the country

A look at how St. Louis natives playing Division I college basketball around the country are faring as non-conference play wraps up. Those playing at colleges in the St. Louis area are not included.

Caleb Love, North Carolina, CBC

Love, a junior, is averaging a career-best 18.3 points per game. He lit up Alabama for 34 earlier this season. Love was named to the preseason Bob Cousy Award watch list. Mock NBA drafts have him being selected early in the second round next summer.

Courtney Ramey, Arizona, Webster Groves

The transfer from Texas is averaging 11.8 points per game, making him the Wildcats' third-leading scorer. He's shooting 48% from 3-point range, which would be among national leaders if he had attempts enough to qualify.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, Trinity Catholic

The big man has missed three straight games, all losses, with an unspecified non-COVID illness. He ranks first nationally in field goal percentage (.763). He's scoring 15.9 points per game and grabbing 7.6 rebounds. He was named to the preseason watch list for the Wooden Award.

Malachi Smith, Gonzaga, Belleville West

The junior guard scores 8.3 points per game for one of the nation's best teams. He scored 12 to go along with five steals Saturday in a win vs. No. 4 Alabama. He previously played at Chattanooga and Wright State.

Tarris Reed Jr., Michigan, Chaminade

Reed, a 6-10 freshman, has played in all 10 of the Wolverines' games, averaging 2.9 points and 2.9 rebounds as he settles in to the college game.

Tarris Reed is going to be a problem in the Big Ten.



Playing time is tough to come by for Michigan this year but Reed has still impressed me in some of his limited minutes so far this season. pic.twitter.com/8HzQpr70Kh — On The Clock (@OnThe_ClockBB) December 13, 2022

Keshon Gilbert, UNLV, Vashon

Gilbert, a sophomore, is averaging 14.6 points per game, second on the team, and 2.9 assists, a team high. He scored 25 vs. Washington State earlier this month. He's made 15 of his 25 3-point tries.

Cam’ron Fletcher, Florida State, Vashon

Fletcher will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury earlier this month. He was averaging 10.8 points and 7.5 boards per game before the injury. He's in his second year in Tallahassee after beginning his college career at Kentucky.

Davion Bradford, Wake Forest, Mehlville

A junior Kansas State transfer, Bradford is scoring three points per game.

Kale Catchings, Duke, Wentzville Liberty

The graduate transfer spent his first four years at Harvard. He's seen only light action with the Blue Devils, scoring a total of six points in four games.

Yaya Keita, Oklahoma, De Smet

The sophomore Mizzou transfer has not scored in two games played.

Joe Reece, Duquesne, East St. Louis

The senior is averaging 9.1 points per game for the Dukes, but he's averaging 14.3 points per game in his last three outings including Duquesne career bests in points (16) and minutes (25) Saturday vs. Indiana State. He previously played at Old Dominion and Bowling Green.

Torrence Watson, Elon, Whitfield

Watson, a Mizzou transfer, is averaging 9.6 points, 1.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds this season for the Phoenix. He scored 20 in a loss at North Carolina State.

Donovan Clay, Missouri State, Alton

The senior begin his collegiate career at Valparaiso before the intra-conference transfer to Missouri State. He's averaging 7.6 points per game including a season-best 17 at Illinois-Chicago. He grabs 5.8 rebounds and dishes out 3.4 assists per game.

Connor Turnbull, Butler, Ft. Zumwalt North

Turnbull, a 6-10 freshman, has scored 10 points total in eight games played as he adjusts to the college game.

Nick Kern Jr., VCU, Vashon

The sophomore averages 2.5 points per game off the bench and has appeared in all of the Rams' games this year.

Jordan Nesbitt, Hampton, Arts & Sciences

Nesbitt, a sophomore transfer from St. Louis U., averages 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Pirates and was named Colonial Athletic Association co-player of the week earlier this month.

Yahuza Rasas, Prairie View, St. Mary’s

The graduate student and transfer from Texas Southern is averaging 10 points per game.

Mario McKinney Jr., UTEP, Vashon

The junior is at his fourth school after stops at Mizzou, John A. Logan (a junior college) and New Mexico State. His 11.3 points per game are second best on the team.

Luke Kasubke, Illinois State, Chaminade

A Kansas State transfer, Kasubke is averaging 6.6 points per game at Illinois State, coming off the bench for the Redbirds. Head coach Ryan Pedon has praised Kasubke's defense.

Brandon Mitchell-Day, Dartmouth, MICDS

Mitchell-Day, a freshman forward, averages 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. He scored 18 vs. Bryant earlier this season.

Brandon Mitchell-Day came out of NOWHERE for this EMPHATIC block tonight. Check out multiple angles of the athletic swat.#TheWoods🌲| #GoBigGreen | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/dqId0qhq9g — Dartmouth Men’s Basketball (@DartmouthMBB) December 7, 2022

Rob Martin, Indiana State, CBC

A freshman, Martin has scored a total of seven points in three games this season.

Jason Montgomery, Lipscomb, Marquette

A sophomore transfer from Division II Drury, Montgomery has scored five total points in three games.

Damien Mayo Jr., Missouri State, Chaminade

The freshman has appeared in all 12 of the Bears' games, averaging 3.2 points per game.

Braxton Stacker, Murray State, Cardinal Ritter

Stacker, a freshman, has appeared in three games, scoring seven total points.

KJ Lee, Western Illinois, Fort Zumwalt North

Lee, a 6-8 sophomore, has upped his output to 4.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Leathernecks.

EJ Bellinger, Belmont, Ft. Zumwalt South

The senior guard is scoring 5.1 points per game for the Bruins, in their first year in the Missouri Valley Conference. He's scored 14 and 9 points in his team's two league games thus far.