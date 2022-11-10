St. Louisan Ryan Kalkbrenner records a career high and a milestone dunk for No. 9 Creighton

St. Louisan and Ryan Kalkbrenner (Trinity Catholic) tallied a career-high 24 points and recorded his 100th career dunk for No. 9 Creighton on Thursday night in a 96-61 win over North Dakota.

The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner, named last season's Big East Defensive Player of the Year, was 10-for-11 Thursday to go along with seven rebounds and a pair of assists.

His alley-oop dunk in the first half was No. 100 of his career with Creighton.

Kalkbrenner, a junior, is one of 50 men's players on the preseason watch list for the Naismith Trophy, which is given to the player of the year in college basketball.

He averaged 13.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots per game last season.