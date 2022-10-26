Tennessee Vols vs. Kentucky Wildcats football betting line, over/under, point spread

The Tennessee Vols and Kentucky Wildcats football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

Tennessee, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Tennessee defeated UT Martin 65-24 on Oct. 22.

The No. 19-ranked UK Wildcats enter the contest 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 15, Kentucky beat Mississippi State 27-17.

Entering Saturday, Tennessee leads the all-time series 82-26-9 vs. Kentucky.

UK Wildcats vs. Tennessee Vols football betting odds

As of 9:39 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Tennessee is a 12-point favorite against the Kentucky Wildcats, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 63 points.

Tennessee is -450 (bet $450 to win $100) to win outright, and Kentucky is +360 (bet $100 to win $360) to win outright.

Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach. Mark Stoops is the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.