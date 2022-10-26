 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tennessee Vols vs. Kentucky Wildcats football betting line, over/under, point spread

  • 0
UT Martin Tennessee Football

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Tennessee Martin Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

 Wade Payne

The Tennessee Vols and Kentucky Wildcats football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET. 

Tennessee, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Tennessee defeated UT Martin 65-24 on Oct. 22. 

The No. 19-ranked UK Wildcats enter the contest 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 15, Kentucky beat Mississippi State 27-17. 

People are also reading…

Entering Saturday, Tennessee leads the all-time series 82-26-9 vs. Kentucky. 

UK Wildcats vs. Tennessee Vols football betting odds

Mississippi St Kentucky Football

Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson (44) brings down Kentucky wide receiver Rahsaan Lewis (19) during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

As of 9:39 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Tennessee is a 12-point favorite against the Kentucky Wildcats, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 63 points. 

Tennessee is -450 (bet $450 to win $100) to win outright, and Kentucky is +360 (bet $100 to win $360) to win outright. 

Josh Heupel: A look at the Tennessee Vols football head coach

Here is a look at Tennessee Vols football head coach Josh Heupel, who was the Mizzou football offensive coordinator from 2016-17. 

1 of 20

Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach. Mark Stoops is the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Coach Eli Drinkwitz says Mizzou football has 'tremendous opportunity' with challenge against SC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News