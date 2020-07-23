Washington U. calls off fall sports

Washington University, a perennial national power in numerous Division III sports, will not participate in fall sports, athletics director Anthony Azama said in a statement Wednesday night.
The decision will sideline teams in football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis.
“We will transition the focus of our planning initiatives to explore possible activity experience for fall student-athletes once they return to campus,” Azama said in the statement.
The football program was preparing for its first season under coach Aaron Keen after going 7-3 in Larry Kindbom’s 31st and final year.
The football team plays in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, which has not indicated its plans for the season. Washington University made its decision independent of any moves the CCIW will make.
A university spokesman said no decision has been made on the possibility of playing the fall sports in the spring.
“A big issue with us is with having opponents to play,” Keen said. “It certainly helps if the conference decides to (play in the spring), but there are a lot of things we don’t know right now. The hard part in dealing with the players is the uncertainty.”
The women’s soccer team reached the Elite Eight and finished 18-1-3 last season. The women’s cross country team finished second in the country and the men were fourth.
“These are incredibly challenging and unprecedented times for higher education and intercollegiate athletics,” Azama said. “While the decision to cancel fall competitive schedules was not made easily, we remain committed to keeping the safety and well-being of our student-athletes and campus community front of mind.”
