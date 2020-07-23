Washington U. calls off fall sports

Washington University, a perennial national power in numerous Division III sports, will not participate in fall sports, athletics director Anthony Azama said in a statement Wednesday night.

The decision will sideline teams in football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis.

“We will transition the focus of our planning initiatives to explore possible activity experience for fall student-athletes once they return to campus,” Azama said in the statement.

The football program was preparing for its first season under coach Aaron Keen after going 7-3 in Larry Kindbom’s 31st and final year.

The football team plays in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, which has not indicated its plans for the season. Washington University made its decision independent of any moves the CCIW will make.

A university spokesman said no decision has been made on the possibility of playing the fall sports in the spring.