 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What time is Alabama vs. Mississippi State football game? And TV channel, live stream info

  • 0
Alabama Tennessee Football

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) yells a play to running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

 Wade Payne

The Mississippi State and Alabama football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference West Division game on Saturday, Oct. 22. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT. 

Alabama, ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Tennessee beat Alabama 52-49 on Oct. 15.

No. 24-ranked Mississippi State comes into the matchup 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 15, Kentucky defeated MS State 27-17.

People are also reading…

How to watch MS State vs. Alabama football on TV, live stream

Mississippi St Kentucky Football

Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22 

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Toddy McShay (sideline reporter), and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter). 

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Alabama radio broadcast | MS State radio broadcast 

Nick Saban: A look at the Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach

Here is a look at Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban, who was previously head coach at LSU and Michigan State plus the Miami Dolphins. 

1 of 20

Mike Leach is the Mississippi State football head coach. Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: So far so good for steadied Blues goalie Jordan Binnington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News