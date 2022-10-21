What time is Alabama vs. Mississippi State football game? And TV channel, live stream info

The Mississippi State and Alabama football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference West Division game on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

Alabama, ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Tennessee beat Alabama 52-49 on Oct. 15.

No. 24-ranked Mississippi State comes into the matchup 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 15, Kentucky defeated MS State 27-17.

How to watch MS State vs. Alabama football on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV channel: ESPN

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Mike Leach is the Mississippi State football head coach. Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.