What time is Alabama vs. Tennessee football game? TV channel, online live stream info, too

Tennessee LSU Football

Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) pursues in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert

The Tennessee Vols and Alabama football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 15. 

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET. 

Alabama, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Alabama beat Texas A&M 24-20 on Oct. 8.

No. 6-ranked Tennessee comes into the matchup 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. On Oct. 8, Tennessee defeated LSU 40-13.

How to watch Alabama vs. Tennessee Vols football on TV, live stream

Texas A M Alabama Football

Alabama defensive back Earl Little II (20) celebrates with defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) after a win over Texas A&M in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 15 

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee 

TV channel: CBS

CBS broadcasters are scheduled to be Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter). 

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com

Online radio broadcast: Alabama radio broadcast | Tennessee radio broadcast 

Josh Heupel: A look at the Tennessee Vols football head coach

Here is a look at Tennessee Vols football head coach Josh Heupel, who was the Mizzou football offensive coordinator from 2016-17. 

Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach. Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

