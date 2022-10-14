What time is Alabama vs. Tennessee football game? TV channel, online live stream info, too

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, right, has words with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Josh Heupel, right, is introduced as the new Central Florida head football coach by Danny White, UCF Athletic director in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Heupel has been the offensive coordinator at Missouri the past two seasons. He replaces Scott Frost, who accepted the Nebraska coaching job after leading UCF to a 12-0 record and the American Athletic Conference title. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel talks with an official during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Bowling Green on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel argues a call in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Tennessee won 62-24.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, right, is greeted by commissioner Greg Sankey as he steps to the podium to speak during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel reacts to the ruling that the Purdue defense stopped Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright short of the goal line in overtime of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Purdue kicked a field goal to win in overtime 48-45. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel yells to his players in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Purdue Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Josh Heupel: A look at the Tennessee Vols football head coach
Here is a look at Tennessee Vols football head coach Josh Heupel, who was the Mizzou football offensive coordinator from 2016-17.
Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel drops back during the first quarter against Florida State during the Orange Bowl Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2001 at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Tony Guiterrez)
Josh Heupel, Oklahoma co-offensive coordinator, answers a question during a news conference in Norman, Okla., Monday, Sept. 10, 2012. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
In this Saturday, Aug. 2, 2014 photo, Josh Heupel, Oklahoma co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, answers a question during media day in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel during Missouri's Black and Gold spring game on Saturday, April 16, 2016, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com
Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches the video board during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks on his headset during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks on his headset during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Alabama Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks during Southeastern Conference Media Days NCAA college football news conference Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel argues a call in the second half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Purdue Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
