What time is Alabama vs. Tennessee football game? TV channel, online live stream info, too

The Tennessee Vols and Alabama football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

Alabama, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Alabama beat Texas A&M 24-20 on Oct. 8.

No. 6-ranked Tennessee comes into the matchup 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. On Oct. 8, Tennessee defeated LSU 40-13.

How to watch Alabama vs. Tennessee Vols football on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 15

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

TV channel: CBS

CBS broadcasters are scheduled to be Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter).

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com

Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach. Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach.

