What time is Alabama vs. Texas A&M football game? TV channel, online live stream info, too

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 35-14. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 file photo, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher argues with a referee in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado in Denver. Texas A&M plays Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, right, shake hands during pre-game of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher talks to his team during a timeout against Alabama during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher reacts to an official's call during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher calls plays against Prairie View A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher addresses a new conference in Destin, Fla., Wednesday, June, 01, 2022. A jovial Fisher said repeatedly on Wednesday he was “moving on” from the war of words between he and his former boss that sprinkled soap-opera drama on the Southeastern Conference's spring meetings this week. (AP Photo/Ralph Russo)
Jimbo Fisher: A look at the Texas A&M Aggies football head coach
Here is a look at TAMU Aggies football head coach Jimbo Fisher, who won the 2013 national title at Florida State. He played college football at Samford.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher watches play during an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher yells to the officials during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sideline during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks with the media during the school's pro day for NFL football scouts and coaches, Tuesday, March. 22, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher talk before their teams met on Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, Mo.
Texas A&M offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II (76) lifts teammate wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) after he scores an 18-yard touchdown pass reception against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Mississippi State won 42-24. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)