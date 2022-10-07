 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What time is Alabama vs. Texas A&M football game? TV channel, online live stream info, too

Texas A M Mississippi St Football

Texas A&M offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II (76) lifts teammate wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) after he scores an 18-yard touchdown pass reception against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Mississippi State won 42-24. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

The Alabama and Texas A&M Aggies football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 8. 

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.

Alabama, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Alabama defeated Arkansas 49-26 on Oct. 1. 

The TAMU Aggies enter the contest 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. On Oct. 1, Mississippi State beat Texas A&M 42-24. 

How to watch Alabama vs. TAMU Aggies football on TV, live stream

Alabama Arkansas Football

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Game time: 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 8

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV channel: CBS

CBS broadcasters are scheduled to be Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (reporter). 

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com 

Online radio broadcast: Alabama radio broadcast | TAMU radio broadcast 

Jimbo Fisher: A look at the Texas A&M Aggies football head coach

Here is a look at TAMU Aggies football head coach Jimbo Fisher, who won the 2013 national title at Florida State. He played college football at Samford. 

Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach. Jimbo Fisher is the Texas A&M Aggies football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

Inside Pitch: These factors could swing wild-card series between Cardinals and Phillies

