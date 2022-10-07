What time is Alabama vs. Texas A&M football game? TV channel, online live stream info, too

The Alabama and Texas A&M Aggies football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.

Alabama, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Alabama defeated Arkansas 49-26 on Oct. 1.

The TAMU Aggies enter the contest 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. On Oct. 1, Mississippi State beat Texas A&M 42-24.

How to watch Alabama vs. TAMU Aggies football on TV, live stream

Game time: 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 8

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV channel: CBS

CBS broadcasters are scheduled to be Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (reporter).

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com

Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach. Jimbo Fisher is the Texas A&M Aggies football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.